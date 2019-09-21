Copyright © 2019, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy
The Times’ top 25 high school football rankings

Santa Ana Mater Dei defensive lineman Joshua Sagiao pressures Corona Centennial quarterback Ala Mikaele.
Santa Ana Mater Dei defensive lineman Joshua Sagiao pressures Corona Centennial quarterback Ala Mikaele into throwing a pick-six during a game on Aug. 23.
(Luis Sinco / Los Angeles Times)
By Eric SondheimerColumnist  
Sep. 21, 2019
10:16 PM
Eric Sondheimer’s rankings of The Times top 25 high school football teams (previous ranking in parentheses):

1 MATER DEI (4-0) idle vs. Washington (D.C.) St. John’s (at Catholic U.), Friday (1)
2 ST. JOHN BOSCO (4-0) at Mililani (Hawaii) (Saturday) vs. Servite (at Orange Coast College), Oct. 4 (2)
3 CORONA CENTENNIAL (3-2) def. Long Beach Poly 57-13 vs. Corona Santiago, Oct. 4 (3)
4 MISSION VIEJO (5-0) def. Stockton St. Mary’s 63-7 vs. Upland, Friday (4)
5 JSERRA (4-1) def. Calabasas 31-20 vs. Santa Margarita, Friday (5)
6 NARBONNE (4-1) def. Gardena Serra 28-21 at Lawndale, Friday (6)

7 S.O. NOTRE DAME (4-0) def. Birmingham 43-14 vs. Servite, Friday (7)
8 GRACE BRETHREN (4-0) idle vs. Westlake (at Moorpark College), Friday (8)
9 GARDENA SERRA (3-1) lost to Narbonne 28-21 at Cathedral, Friday (9)
10 SERVITE (3-1) def. Villa Park 48-9 at Sherman Oaks Notre Dame, Friday (10)
11 CORONA DEL MAR (4-0) idle vs. San Clemente (at Newport Harbor), Thursday (12)
12 SAN CLEMENTE (5-0) def. Edison 28-21 vs. Corona del Mar (at Newport Harbor), Friday (13)
13 CALABASAS (3-2) lost to JSerra 31-20 vs. Valencia, Friday (11)
14 SIERRA CANYON (4-1) def. St. Paul 28-20 vs. Bakersfield (at Granada Hills), Friday (14)

15 NORCO (4-0) def. Redlands East Valley 56-20 vs. Rancho Verde, Friday (15)
16 BISHOP AMAT (4-1) def. Cathedral 45-20 at Bishop Alemany, Friday (16)
17 BISHOP ALEMANY (5-0) def. Downey 37-0 vs. Bishop Amat, Oct. 4 (17)
18 UPLAND (3-1) idle at Mission Viejo, Friday (18)
19 LA HABRA (3-2) def. Diamond Ranch 44-11 vs. Buena Park, Oct. 4 (20)
20 CAMARILLO (5-0) def.. Ventura 48-21 at Rio Mesa, Friday (21)
21 GLENDORA (5-0) def. West Covina 45-0 (Thursday) at Bonita, Oct. 4 (22)
22 TESORO (5-0) def. San Juan Hills 20-3 at Poway, Friday (24)
23 ORANGE LUTHERAN (3-2) def. Vista Murrieta 42-17 vs. Mater Dei (at Santa Ana Stadium), Oct. 4 (NR)
24 MURRIETA VALLEY (4-0) def. Oaks Christian 39-38 vs. Buena Park, Friday (NR)
25 CULVER CITY (4-0) def. Palos Verdes 55-52 at Dorsey, Friday (NR)

Eric Sondheimer
Eric Sondheimer is the prep sports columnist for the Los Angeles Times. He has been honored seven times by the California Prep Sportswriters Assn. for best prep sports column.
