The Times’ top 25 high school football rankings

Eric Sondheimer’s rankings of The Times top 25 high school football teams (previous ranking in parentheses):

1 MATER DEI (4-0) idle vs. Washington (D.C.) St. John’s (at Catholic U.), Friday (1)

2 ST. JOHN BOSCO (4-0) at Mililani (Hawaii) (Saturday) vs. Servite (at Orange Coast College), Oct. 4 (2)

3 CORONA CENTENNIAL (3-2) def. Long Beach Poly 57-13 vs. Corona Santiago, Oct. 4 (3)

4 MISSION VIEJO (5-0) def. Stockton St. Mary’s 63-7 vs. Upland, Friday (4)

5 JSERRA (4-1) def. Calabasas 31-20 vs. Santa Margarita, Friday (5)

6 NARBONNE (4-1) def. Gardena Serra 28-21 at Lawndale, Friday (6)

Advertisement

7 S.O. NOTRE DAME (4-0) def. Birmingham 43-14 vs. Servite, Friday (7)

8 GRACE BRETHREN (4-0) idle vs. Westlake (at Moorpark College), Friday (8)

9 GARDENA SERRA (3-1) lost to Narbonne 28-21 at Cathedral, Friday (9)

10 SERVITE (3-1) def. Villa Park 48-9 at Sherman Oaks Notre Dame, Friday (10)

11 CORONA DEL MAR (4-0) idle vs. San Clemente (at Newport Harbor), Thursday (12)

12 SAN CLEMENTE (5-0) def. Edison 28-21 vs. Corona del Mar (at Newport Harbor), Friday (13)

13 CALABASAS (3-2) lost to JSerra 31-20 vs. Valencia, Friday (11)

14 SIERRA CANYON (4-1) def. St. Paul 28-20 vs. Bakersfield (at Granada Hills), Friday (14)



Advertisement

15 NORCO (4-0) def. Redlands East Valley 56-20 vs. Rancho Verde, Friday (15)

16 BISHOP AMAT (4-1) def. Cathedral 45-20 at Bishop Alemany, Friday (16)

17 BISHOP ALEMANY (5-0) def. Downey 37-0 vs. Bishop Amat, Oct. 4 (17)

18 UPLAND (3-1) idle at Mission Viejo, Friday (18)

19 LA HABRA (3-2) def. Diamond Ranch 44-11 vs. Buena Park, Oct. 4 (20)

20 CAMARILLO (5-0) def.. Ventura 48-21 at Rio Mesa, Friday (21)

21 GLENDORA (5-0) def. West Covina 45-0 (Thursday) at Bonita, Oct. 4 (22)

22 TESORO (5-0) def. San Juan Hills 20-3 at Poway, Friday (24)

23 ORANGE LUTHERAN (3-2) def. Vista Murrieta 42-17 vs. Mater Dei (at Santa Ana Stadium), Oct. 4 (NR)

24 MURRIETA VALLEY (4-0) def. Oaks Christian 39-38 vs. Buena Park, Friday (NR)

25 CULVER CITY (4-0) def. Palos Verdes 55-52 at Dorsey, Friday (NR)

