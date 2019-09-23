Copyright © 2019, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy
High School Sports

Servite vs. Sherman Oaks Notre Dame: Battle of the sophomore quarterbacks

IMG_9508.jpeg
Sophomore quarterback Zachary Siskowic of Sherman Oaks Notre Dame will lead the unbeaten Knights against Servite on Friday.
(Eric Sondheimer / Los Angeles Times)
By Eric SondheimerColumnist  
Sep. 23, 2019
3:32 PM
It’s no longer rare for sophomore quarterbacks to break into the starting lineup in high school football, and Friday’s nonleague game between Servite and host Sherman Oaks Notre Dame will feature two promising sophomores running each team’s offense.

Servite (3-1) has Noah Fifita. Notre Dame (4-0) has Zachary Siskowic.

Servite coach Troy Thomas knows Siskowic well. When Thomas was coaching at Crespi, Siskowic played in a youth all-star game with Thomas’ son, Houston, staying in the same hotel room.

“I know both kids,” Thomas said. “They’re great young men who love football. They’re like gym rats as far as football goes.”

Siskowic played junior varsity last season as a freshman until being moved up to varsity for the playoffs. He said that experience helped him learn the varsity offense quicker. He moved into the starting lineup after an injury to Cooper Meek. He credits Meek for helping him with the transition.

“I have a really good relationship with him,” Siskowic said. “He would teach me plays. He’s really helped me with my growth.”

Siskowic has passed for 644 yards and five touchdowns. Fifita passed for 404 yards and six touchdowns last week against Villa Park.

Thomas won’t have any problem directing the Servite bus to Notre Dame on Friday. He played against the Knights when he was in high school at Crespi and coached against Notre Dame’s Kevin Rooney during his coaching days at Crespi. And he’s bring bagpipes to Notre Dame too.

Eric Sondheimer
Eric Sondheimer is the prep sports columnist for the Los Angeles Times. He has been honored seven times by the California Prep Sportswriters Assn. for best prep sports column.
