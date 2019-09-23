Servite vs. Sherman Oaks Notre Dame: Battle of the sophomore quarterbacks

It’s no longer rare for sophomore quarterbacks to break into the starting lineup in high school football, and Friday’s nonleague game between Servite and host Sherman Oaks Notre Dame will feature two promising sophomores running each team’s offense.

Servite (3-1) has Noah Fifita. Notre Dame (4-0) has Zachary Siskowic.

Servite coach Troy Thomas knows Siskowic well. When Thomas was coaching at Crespi, Siskowic played in a youth all-star game with Thomas’ son, Houston, staying in the same hotel room.

“I know both kids,” Thomas said. “They’re great young men who love football. They’re like gym rats as far as football goes.”

Advertisement

Zach Siskowic is one of the baddest QB's from the class of 2022. Kid is gonna be a monster. He's humble as apple pie too. @QBHitList pic.twitter.com/SxRZx94uKr — Coach Fish (@throw_to_win) March 27, 2017

Siskowic played junior varsity last season as a freshman until being moved up to varsity for the playoffs. He said that experience helped him learn the varsity offense quicker. He moved into the starting lineup after an injury to Cooper Meek. He credits Meek for helping him with the transition.

“I have a really good relationship with him,” Siskowic said. “He would teach me plays. He’s really helped me with my growth.”

Siskowic has passed for 644 yards and five touchdowns. Fifita passed for 404 yards and six touchdowns last week against Villa Park.

Thomas won’t have any problem directing the Servite bus to Notre Dame on Friday. He played against the Knights when he was in high school at Crespi and coached against Notre Dame’s Kevin Rooney during his coaching days at Crespi. And he’s bring bagpipes to Notre Dame too.

