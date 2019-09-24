Copyright © 2019, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy
Advertisement
Share
High School Sports

As high school football participant drops in California, CIF plans a summit

Narbonne
Narbonne football players. The CIF has plans to hold a football summit next year to discuss declining participation in California.
(Eric Sondheimer / Los Angeles Times)
By Eric SondheimerColumnist  
Sep. 24, 2019
2:02 PM
Share

Plans are in the preliminary stages to hold a CIF football summit in February to address declining participation in high school football in California, executive director Ron Nocetti said Tuesday.

The issue was brought up during a monthly conference call with the 10 section commissioners of the California Interscholastic Federation. The summit idea is to bring together all 10 sections, along with coaches, to address the issue that football participation has declined by more than 12,000 students over the last four years.

Nocetti said he wanted to see how the issues differed from school to school and section to section and seek ideas to reverse participation numbers back into the positive. A survey to seek information from students no longer playing football to determine why they stopped also could be possible.

“We want to start having conversations with our sections and representatives what we can do to help with the issue of declining numbers,” he said.

High School Sports
Newsletter
Get our daily Sports Report newsletter
Eric Sondheimer
Follow Us
Eric Sondheimer is the prep sports columnist for the Los Angeles Times. He has been honored seven times by the California Prep Sportswriters Assn. for best prep sports column.
More From the Los Angeles Times
Advertisement