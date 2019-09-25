LAUSD is expected to report to City Section on the Narbonne investigation next month

The City Section expects the Los Angeles Unified School District to forward findings about its investigation into the Narbonne football program next month, City Commissioner Vicky Lagos said Tuesday. That’s the information passed on to the attorney representing the City Section, Lagos said.

LAUSD is on the verge of entering its sixth month of conducting an investigation into an allegation of academic misconduct. Football coach Manuel Douglas has been on temporary reassignment since May 31 while awaiting the outcome of the investigation. The principal, assistant principal and athletic director were all replaced for the new school year.

Douglas filed a lawsuit against the LAUSD this month, alleging the district has brought “false and unsubstantial” proceedings against him.

The City Section wants to know if there were any violations of City Section and CIF rules that could affect Narbonne’s placing in the Open Division football playoffs in November. Narbonne is 4-1 and heavily favored to win a sixth straight City championship.