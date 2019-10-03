Chapparal (6-0) wins test of the unbeatens with victory over Murrieta Valley

Brock White’s return to the Inland Empire has been nothing short of sensational. He helped Rancho Verde win a Southern Section championship two years ago as a sophomore, then moved to San Diego and played for Madison last season. He returned to the area in the summer, enrolling at Temecula Chaparral. He was cleared to play on Sept. 9, and Chaparral is rolling.

The senior quarterback has helped the Pumas to a 6-0 start. On Thursday night, in a Southwestern League opener against unbeaten Murrieta Valley, Chaparral came away with a 30-27 victory. Chaparral is ranked No. 4 in Southern Section Division 4 but might deserve to be higher.

Hunter Roddy had a 52-yard touchdown run in the fourth quarter, his second of the game, to give Chapparal a 30-14 lead. Murrieta Valley (5-1) got close behind quarterback Brandon Rose.

White has been a two-way threat this season, with more than 500 yards rushing and more than 400 yards passing.