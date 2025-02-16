Advertisement
High School Sports

Prep talk: Top teams to watch in high school softball

Granada Hills sophomore pitcher Addison Moorman looks toward home plate between pitches.
Granada Hills pitcher Addison Moorman returns to try to lead the Highlanders to prominence.
(Eric Sondheimer / Los Angeles Times)
EL SEGUNDO, CA-AUGUST 14, 2019: Eric Sondheimer, Prep Sports Columnist, Los Angeles Times
By Eric Sondheimer
Columnist

Murrieta Mesa starts out as the No. 1-ranked team in Southland in the preseason rankings for The Times produced by Mark Tennis of CalHiSports.com.

The Rams were 28-4 last season and return Tennessee commit Taelyn Holley, who had 11 home runs and a .598 batting average. Pitcher Lillly Hauser, an Arizona commit, had an 0.63 ERA.

The big question in City Section softball is whether Granada Hills can finally topple Carson. The Highlanders were heavily favored last season before losing to the Colts in a 14-inning championship game.

Standout pitcher Addison Moorman is back for Granada Hills, which starts out ranked No. 17.

The rankings:

1. MURRIETA VALLEY

2. ANAHEIM CANYON

3. NORCO

4. ORANGE LUTHERAN

5. JSERRA

6. GARDEN GROVE PACIFICA

7. ETIWANDA

8. LA MIRADA

9. LOS ALAMITOS

10. EL MODENA

11. OAKS CHRISTIAN

12. VALLEY VIEW

13. CALIFORNIA

14. SANTA MARGARITA

15. VALENCIA

16. GAHR

17. GRANADA HILLS

18. MATER DEI

19. WEST TORRANCE

20. HUNTINGTON BEACH

