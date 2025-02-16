Prep talk: Top teams to watch in high school softball
- Share via
-
Murrieta Mesa starts out as the No. 1-ranked team in Southland in the preseason rankings for The Times produced by Mark Tennis of CalHiSports.com.
The Rams were 28-4 last season and return Tennessee commit Taelyn Holley, who had 11 home runs and a .598 batting average. Pitcher Lillly Hauser, an Arizona commit, had an 0.63 ERA.
The big question in City Section softball is whether Granada Hills can finally topple Carson. The Highlanders were heavily favored last season before losing to the Colts in a 14-inning championship game.
Standout pitcher Addison Moorman is back for Granada Hills, which starts out ranked No. 17.
The rankings:
1. MURRIETA VALLEY
2. ANAHEIM CANYON
3. NORCO
4. ORANGE LUTHERAN
5. JSERRA
6. GARDEN GROVE PACIFICA
7. ETIWANDA
8. LA MIRADA
9. LOS ALAMITOS
10. EL MODENA
11. OAKS CHRISTIAN
12. VALLEY VIEW
13. CALIFORNIA
14. SANTA MARGARITA
15. VALENCIA
16. GAHR
17. GRANADA HILLS
18. MATER DEI
19. WEST TORRANCE
20. HUNTINGTON BEACH
This is a daily look at the positive happenings in high school sports. To submit any news, please email eric.sondheimer@latimes.com
More to Read
Get our high school sports newsletter
Prep Rally is devoted to the SoCal high school sports experience, bringing you scores, stories and a behind-the-scenes look at what makes prep sports so popular.
You may occasionally receive promotional content from the Los Angeles Times.