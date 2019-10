How The Times’ top 25 high school football teams fared

How the top 25 high school football teams in the Southland fared on Friday and Thursday (losses are shaded):

1. MATER DEI (6-0) def. Orange Lutheran, 51-14 vs. Servite (at Santa Ana Stadium), Friday

2. ST. JOHN BOSCO (6-0) def. Servite, 27-26 at JSerra, Friday

3. CORONA CENTENNIAL (4-2) def. Corona Santiago, 63-0 vs. Corona, Thursday

4. MISSION VIEJO (7-0) def. El Toro, 56-0 at Capistrano Valley, Friday

5. JSERRA (5-1) def. Santa Margarita, 35-3 vs. St. John Bosco, Friday

6. NARBONNE (6-1) def. San Pedro, 53-0 at Gardena, Oct. 18

Advertisement

7. GRACE BRETHREN (6-0) def. Bishop Diego, 42-13 at Moorpark, Friday

8. GARDENA SERRA (4-2) lost to Loyola, 24-7 vs. Sherman Oaks Notre Dame, Friday

9. SERVITE (4-2) lost to St. John Bosco, 27-26 at Mater Dei (at Santa Ana Stadium), Friday

10. CORONA DEL MAR (6-0) def. Huntington Beach, 49-6 (Thursday) vs. Edison (at Newport Harbor), Friday

11. SHERMAN OAKS NOTRE DAME (4-2) lost to Chaminade, 35-14 at Gardena Serra, Friday

12. CALABASAS (5-2) def.. Westlake, 54-35 vs. Newbury Park, Oct. 18

13. SIERRA CANYON (6-1) def. Crespi, 51-0 vs. San Pedro (at Pierce College), Oct. 18

14. SAN CLEMENTE (6-1) def. Tesoro, 44-28 at El Toro, Friday



Advertisement

15. BISHOP AMAT (5-1) def. Bishop Alemany, 25-24 vs. Chaminade, Friday

16. BISHOP ALEMANY (5-1) lost to Bishop Amat, 25-24 at Loyola, Friday

17. LA HABRA (4-2) def. Buena Park, 56-8 at Fullerton, Friday

18. CAMARILLO (6-0) idle at Bishop Diego (at Santa Barbara CC), Oct. 12

19. GLENDORA (6-0) def. Bonita, 28-13 vs. Ayala (at Citrus College), Friday

20. TESORO (6-1) lost to San Clemente, 44-28 vs. El Toro, Oct. 18

21. ORANGE LUTHERAN (3-3) lost to Mater Dei, 51-14 at Santa Margarita (at Trabuco Hills), Thursday

22. MURRIETA VALLEY (5-1) lost to Chaparral, 30-27 (Thursday) at Temecula Valley, Friday

23. CULVER CITY (6-0) def. Santa Monica, 47-7 vs. Lawndale, Friday

24. RANCHO VERDE (5-1) def. Temescal Canyon, 54-0 vs. Elsinore, Friday

25. NORCO (5-1) def. King, 56-6 at Corona Santiago, Friday