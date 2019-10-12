The Times’ top 25 high school football rankings

A look at The Times’ top 25 high school football teams in the Southland.
Rk. SCHOOL (Rec.) Result | Next game (last rank)
1. MATER DEI (7-0) def. Servite, 56-11 | at Santa Margarita at Trabuco Hills, Friday (1)
2. ST. JOHN BOSCO (7-0) def. JSerra, 49-10 | vs. Orange Lutheran at Orange Coast College, Friday (2)
3. CORONA CENTENNIAL (5-2) def. Corona, 69-7 | vs. Norco, Friday (3)
4. MISSION VIEJO (8-0) def. Capistrano Valley, 63-13 | vs. San Clemente, Oct. 25 (4)
5. NARBONNE (6-1) idle | at Gardena, Friday (6)
6. JSERRA (5-2) lost to St. John Bosco, 49-10 | at Servite at Orange Coast College, Thursday (5)
7. GRACE BRETHREN (7-0) def. Moorpark, 56-14 | vs. Thousand Oaks at Cal Lutheran U., Friday (7)
8. CORONA DEL MAR (7-0) def. Edison, 42-7 | at Fountain Valley at Huntington Beach, Thursday (9)
9. SERVITE (4-3) lost to Mater Dei, 56-11 | vs. JSerra at Orange Coast College, Thursday (8)
10. CALABASAS (5-2) idle | vs. Newbury Park, Friday (10)
11. SIERRA CANYON (6-1) idle | vs. San Pedro at Pierce College, Friday (11)
12. SAN CLEMENTE (7-1) def. El Toro, 42-3 | vs. Capistrano Valley, Friday (12)
13. BISHOP AMAT (5-1) def. Chaminade, 31-21 | at Gardena Serra, Friday (13)
14. BISHOP ALEMANY (5-1) idle | at Chaminade, Friday (14)
15. LA HABRA (5-2) def. Fullerton, 44-20 | at Sunny Hills at Buena Park, Friday (15)
16. CAMARILLO (6-0) def. Bishop Diego, 34-0 | vs. Moorpark at Moorpark College, Friday (16)
17. SO NOTRE DAME (5-2) def. Gardena Serra, 17-6 | vs. Loyola, Friday (20)
18. TESORO (6-1) idle | vs. El Toro, Friday (21)
19. CULVER CITY (7-0) def. Lawndale, 32-27 | at El Segundo, Friday (22)
20. RANCHO VERDE (6-1) def. Elsinore, 55-7 | at Valley View, Friday (23)
21. NORCO (6-1) def. Corona Santiago, 63-14 | at Corona Centennial, Friday (24)
22. LA SERNA (8-0) def. California, 45-7 | at Santa Fe at Pioneer, Friday (25)
23. OXNARD (6-1) def. Pacifica, 36-27 | at Channel Islands, Friday (NR)
24. ORANGE LUTHERAN (4-3) def. Santa Margarita, 28-14 | vs. St. John Bosco at Orange Coast College, Friday (NR)
25. CHAPARRAL (6-1) lost to Vista Murrieta, 37-17 | vs. Murrieta Mesa, Friday (18)