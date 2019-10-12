Copyright © 2019, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy
Advertisement
Share
High School Sports

The Times’ top 25 high school football rankings

la-1550542987-yr5rw3j6ci-snap-image
D.J. Uiagalelei, shown last November, led St. John Bosco to a 49-10 win over JSerra on Friday night.
(Michael Owen Baker / For The Times)
By Eric SondheimerColumnist  
Oct. 12, 2019
11:37 PM
Share

A look at The Times’ top 25 high school football teams in the Southland.

Rk. SCHOOL (Rec.) Result | Next game (last rank)

1. MATER DEI (7-0) def. Servite, 56-11 | at Santa Margarita at Trabuco Hills, Friday (1)

2. ST. JOHN BOSCO (7-0) def. JSerra, 49-10 | vs. Orange Lutheran at Orange Coast College, Friday (2)

Advertisement

3. CORONA CENTENNIAL (5-2) def. Corona, 69-7 | vs. Norco, Friday (3)

4. MISSION VIEJO (8-0) def. Capistrano Valley, 63-13 | vs. San Clemente, Oct. 25 (4)

5. NARBONNE (6-1) idle | at Gardena, Friday (6)

6. JSERRA (5-2) lost to St. John Bosco, 49-10 | at Servite at Orange Coast College, Thursday (5)

Advertisement

7. GRACE BRETHREN (7-0) def. Moorpark, 56-14 | vs. Thousand Oaks at Cal Lutheran U., Friday (7)

8. CORONA DEL MAR (7-0) def. Edison, 42-7 | at Fountain Valley at Huntington Beach, Thursday (9)

9. SERVITE (4-3) lost to Mater Dei, 56-11 | vs. JSerra at Orange Coast College, Thursday (8)

10. CALABASAS (5-2) idle | vs. Newbury Park, Friday (10)

11. SIERRA CANYON (6-1) idle | vs. San Pedro at Pierce College, Friday (11)

12. SAN CLEMENTE (7-1) def. El Toro, 42-3 | vs. Capistrano Valley, Friday (12)

13. BISHOP AMAT (5-1) def. Chaminade, 31-21 | at Gardena Serra, Friday (13)

14. BISHOP ALEMANY (5-1) idle | at Chaminade, Friday (14)

Advertisement

15. LA HABRA (5-2) def. Fullerton, 44-20 | at Sunny Hills at Buena Park, Friday (15)

16. CAMARILLO (6-0) def. Bishop Diego, 34-0 | vs. Moorpark at Moorpark College, Friday (16)

17. SO NOTRE DAME (5-2) def. Gardena Serra, 17-6 | vs. Loyola, Friday (20)

18. TESORO (6-1) idle | vs. El Toro, Friday (21)

19. CULVER CITY (7-0) def. Lawndale, 32-27 | at El Segundo, Friday (22)

20. RANCHO VERDE (6-1) def. Elsinore, 55-7 | at Valley View, Friday (23)

21. NORCO (6-1) def. Corona Santiago, 63-14 | at Corona Centennial, Friday (24)

22. LA SERNA (8-0) def. California, 45-7 | at Santa Fe at Pioneer, Friday (25)

Advertisement

23. OXNARD (6-1) def. Pacifica, 36-27 | at Channel Islands, Friday (NR)

24. ORANGE LUTHERAN (4-3) def. Santa Margarita, 28-14 | vs. St. John Bosco at Orange Coast College, Friday (NR)

25. CHAPARRAL (6-1) lost to Vista Murrieta, 37-17 | vs. Murrieta Mesa, Friday (18)

High School Sports
Newsletter
Get our daily Sports Report newsletter
Eric Sondheimer
Follow Us
Eric Sondheimer is the prep sports columnist for the Los Angeles Times. He has been honored seven times by the California Prep Sportswriters Assn. for best prep sports column.
More From the Los Angeles Times
Advertisement