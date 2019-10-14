Copyright © 2019, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy
High School Sports

There are 29 unbeaten prep football teams left in Southern California

Corona del Mar High junior quarterback Ethan Garbers is the Daily Pilot High School Football Player
Quarterback Ethan Garbers has helped lead Corona del Mar to a 7-0 record, one of 29 teams still unbeaten in the Southern Section and City Section.
(Kevin Chang / Daily Pilot)
By Eric SondheimerColumnist  
Oct. 14, 2019
9:17 AM
Perfection is a tough goal, but there are still 29 unbeaten teams left in the Southern Section and City Section seven weeks into the prep football season.

Some have to deal with a combination of good scheduling and extreme improvement over the previous season. Others are about to receive their toughest tests of the season.

In the City Section, the two remaining unbeaten teams are San Fernando (6-0) and Marquez (7-0). According to the CalPreps.com computer, Marquez and San Fernando both have a 97% chance of finishing the regular season unbeaten.

In the Southern Section, Mater Dei (7-0) and St. John Bosco (7-0) are on a collision course to meet on Oct. 25 at Mater Dei. With one week to go, the CalPreps computer has St. John Bosco favored to win.

Among the other unbeaten teams heavily favored to finish the regular season 10-0 are Corona del Mar (7-0), Mission Viejo (8-0), Culver City (7-0), La Serna (8-0), Santa Ana Foothill (7-0), El Monte (7-0), Rio Hondo Prep (6-0), Inglewood (7-0), Alhambra (7-0), St. Pius X-St. Matthias (6-0) and Baldwin Park Sierra Vista (7-0).

The other unbeaten teams facing tests in the coming weeks include Grace Brethren (7-0), Camarillo (7-0), Ayala (7-0), Citrus Valley (7-0), Kaiser (7-0), Serrano (7-0), West Ranch (7-0), Crescenta Valley (6-0), Cypress (7-0), Newport Harbor (7-0), Segerstrom (7-0), Jurupa Hills (7-0), Oak Park (7-0) and St. Monica (6-0).

Camarillo and Grace Brethren will play in league action, along with Newport Harbor and Corona del Mar.

Among the biggest turnarounds, Sierra Vista was 0-10 last season and is unbeaten this season under first-year coach Sergio Villasenior, who left L.A. Wilson. Inglewood was 0-10 last season and is unbeaten this season under first-year coach Mil’von James, who used to coach at Hawkins.

Eric Sondheimer
Eric Sondheimer is the prep sports columnist for the Los Angeles Times. He has been honored seven times by the California Prep Sportswriters Assn. for best prep sports column.
