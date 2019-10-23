Stephan Blaylock is outnumbered at UCLA, but he’s still picking St. John Bosco to win

UCLA safety Stephan Blaylock might be feeling a little bit lonely this week, which is Mater Dei-St. John Bosco week. He’s a St. John Bosco grad, and there’s four Mater Dei grads on the Bruins.

“This week, we always talk trash,” Blaylock said. “Some of the other teammates try to get in. I’m the lonesome Brave.”

But Blaylock is confident the Braves will prevail.

“I’m taking them all the way,” he said. “They try to talk since they had a close game against Servite. They’re going to get rammed. But I know my guys. And I know what they’re capable of.”

UCLA offensive lineman Chris Murray, a Mater Dei graduate, said Blaylock is going to be disappointed.

“Man, we’re not worried about them,” he said of the Braves. “Two years in a row, we’re about to make it three.”

Murray said the line play is always critical in the game.

“As a lineman, you have to have pride to keep your quarterback up,” he said of the 2017 season. “We had JT Daniels back there and we didn’t let anyone touch him. We had the best offensive line in the history there.”

Across town at USC, there’s six Mater Dei grads on the Trojans’ roster and five from St. John Bosco.

Everyone seems fired up for Friday’s game at St. John Bosco. Mater Dei is 4-2 against the Braves the last three years, including wins in the Division 1 final in 2017 and 2018. The game will be televised by Fox Sports West.