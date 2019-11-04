Copyright © 2019, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy
High School Sports

Girls’ tennis: Southern Section playoff pairings

A tennis racket and new tennis ball on a freshly painted tennis court
Nov. 4, 2019
11:32 AM
SOUTHERN SECTION GIRLS’ TENNIS

OPEN DIVISION

Quarterfinals, Friday, 2 p.m.

#8 West Ranch at #1 Irvine University

#5 Palos Verdes at #4 Westlake

#6 Campbell Hall at #3 Mira Costa

#7 San Marino at #2 Peninsula

DIVISION 1

First round, Wednesday, 2 p.m.

#1 Corona del Mar, bye

San Marcos at Oak Park

Orange Lutheran at San Clemente

El Dorado at Murrieta Valley

Crescenta Valley at Yorba Linda

Oaks Christian at Huntington Beach

Ayala at Palm Desert

Santa Margarita at #4 Troy

Chaminade at #3 Camarillo

Calabasas at Cate

Dana Hills at King

Mater Dei Foothill

Beckman at Santa Monica

La Canada at Marlborough

Aliso Niguel at Great Oak

#2 Arcadia, bye

DIVISION 2

First round, Wednesday, 2 p.m.

Burbank at #1 South Torrance

Temecula Valley at San Juan Hills

Los Alamitos at Sage Hill

South Pasadena at JSerra

Simi Valley at Santa Barbara

Sunny Hills at Long Beach Poly

Hart at Pasadena Poly

Corona Santiago at #4 Claremont

Placentia Valencia at #3 Woodbridge

Laguna Beach at Long Beach Wilson

Thacher at Valencia

Brentwood at Harvard-Westlake

Glendale at Los Osos

Foothill Tech at Dos Pueblos

Elsinore at Redlands

#2 Redondo at Cypress

DIVISION 3

Wild-card matches, Tuesday, 2 p.m.

A--Trabuco Hills at #1 Portola

B--Carpinteria at Oxford Academy

C--Redlands East Valley at #4 Alta Loma

D--Sherman Oaks Notre Dame at Windward

E--St. Lucy’s at Mayfield

F--Eastvale Roosevelt at El Toro

First round, Wednesday, 2 p.m.

Winner wild-card A at Garden Grove

Ventura at Bishop Montgomery

Winner wild-card B at Archer

Temescal Canyon at Serrano

St. Margaret’s at La Serna

Diamond Bar at Maranatha

Brea Olinda at Walnut

Winner wild-card C at Keppel

Rancho Mirage at #3 Montclair

Rancho Cucamonga at Hemet

North Torrance at El Segundo

Garden Grove Pacifica at Cerritos

Winner wild-card D at Warren

Winner wild-card E at Mayfair

Santa Fe at Malibu

Winner wild-card F at #2 Riverside Poly

DIVISION 4

Wild-card matches, Tuesday, 2 p.m.

A--Fairmont Prep at #1 Westridge

B--Paramount at San Dimas

C--La Salle at Alhambra

D--Xavier Prep at Yucaipa

E--Lakewood at Bolsa Grande

F--Torrance at Century

G--San Gabriel at Arroyo

H--Webb at South Hills

I--La Mirada at Santa Ana Calvary Chapel

J--Fullerton at Whittier

K--Millikan at Bellflower

L--Charter Oak at Rosemead

M--Alemany at Buckley

First round, Wednesday, 2 p.m.

Winner wild-card A at Le Lycee

Winner wild-card B at Costa Mesa

Winner wild-card C at Oxnard

Winner wild-card D at Paloma Valley

Winner wild-card E at Whitney

Winner wild-card F at Flintridge Sacred Heart

Norte Vista at Ridgecrest Burroughs

Winner wild-card G at #4 Hacienda Heights Wilson

Winner wild-card H at #3 Laguna Blanca

Winner wild-card I at Pasadena Marshall

Rim of the World at Jurupa Valley

Winner wild-card J at Westminster La Quinta

Winner wild-card K at Magnolia

Beaumont at Coachella Valley

Winner wild-card L at Quartz Hill

Winner wild-card M at #2 Rowland

DIVISION 5

Wild-card matches, Tuesday, 2 p.m.

A--Cathedral City at Gahr

B--Villanova Prep at de Toledo

C--Ontario at Immaculate Heart

D--Patriot at Silverado

E--San Bernardino at Hueneme

F--Channel Islands at Santa Barbara Providence

G--Twentynine Palms at Western Christian

H--Palmdale at La Puente

I--Linfield Christian at Oak Hills

J--Santa Ana at Rancho Alamitos

K--Jurupa Hills at Citrus Hill

L--Granite Hills at Knight

M--Indian Springs at Cerritos Valley Christian

N--Bassett at Nogales

O--#2 Western at Katella

First round, Wednesday, 2 p.m.

Winner wild-card A at #1 Segerstrom

Winner wild-card B at Edgewood

Winner wild-card C at Highland

Lakewood St. Joseph at Vista del Lago

Winner wild-card D at Arroyo Valley

Winner wild-card E at Kaiser

Winner wild-card F at Duarte

Winner wild-card G at #4 Heritage

Winner wild-card H at #3 Canyon Springs

Winner wild-card I at Victor Valley

Winner wild-card J at Yucca Valley

Winner wild-card K at Rubidoux

Winner wild-card L at Summit

Winner wild-card M at Sierra Vista

Winner wild-card N at Aquinas

Winner wild-card O at Riverside Notre Dame

Notes: Second round (Div. 1-5), Friday, 2 p.m.; quarterfinals (Div. 1-5), Nov. 11, 2 p.m.; semifinals, Nov. 13, 2 p.m. Championships, Nov. 15 at Claremont Club.

