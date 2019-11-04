Girls’ tennis: Southern Section playoff pairings

SOUTHERN SECTION GIRLS’ TENNIS
OPEN DIVISION
Quarterfinals, Friday, 2 p.m.
#8 West Ranch at #1 Irvine University
#5 Palos Verdes at #4 Westlake
#6 Campbell Hall at #3 Mira Costa
#7 San Marino at #2 Peninsula
DIVISION 1
First round, Wednesday, 2 p.m.
#1 Corona del Mar, bye
San Marcos at Oak Park
Orange Lutheran at San Clemente
El Dorado at Murrieta Valley
Crescenta Valley at Yorba Linda
Oaks Christian at Huntington Beach
Ayala at Palm Desert
Santa Margarita at #4 Troy
Chaminade at #3 Camarillo
Calabasas at Cate
Dana Hills at King
Mater Dei Foothill
Beckman at Santa Monica
La Canada at Marlborough
Aliso Niguel at Great Oak
#2 Arcadia, bye
DIVISION 2
First round, Wednesday, 2 p.m.
Burbank at #1 South Torrance
Temecula Valley at San Juan Hills
Los Alamitos at Sage Hill
South Pasadena at JSerra
Simi Valley at Santa Barbara
Sunny Hills at Long Beach Poly
Hart at Pasadena Poly
Corona Santiago at #4 Claremont
Placentia Valencia at #3 Woodbridge
Laguna Beach at Long Beach Wilson
Thacher at Valencia
Brentwood at Harvard-Westlake
Glendale at Los Osos
Foothill Tech at Dos Pueblos
Elsinore at Redlands
#2 Redondo at Cypress
DIVISION 3
Wild-card matches, Tuesday, 2 p.m.
A--Trabuco Hills at #1 Portola
B--Carpinteria at Oxford Academy
C--Redlands East Valley at #4 Alta Loma
D--Sherman Oaks Notre Dame at Windward
E--St. Lucy’s at Mayfield
F--Eastvale Roosevelt at El Toro
First round, Wednesday, 2 p.m.
Winner wild-card A at Garden Grove
Ventura at Bishop Montgomery
Winner wild-card B at Archer
Temescal Canyon at Serrano
St. Margaret’s at La Serna
Diamond Bar at Maranatha
Brea Olinda at Walnut
Winner wild-card C at Keppel
Rancho Mirage at #3 Montclair
Rancho Cucamonga at Hemet
North Torrance at El Segundo
Garden Grove Pacifica at Cerritos
Winner wild-card D at Warren
Winner wild-card E at Mayfair
Santa Fe at Malibu
Winner wild-card F at #2 Riverside Poly
DIVISION 4
Wild-card matches, Tuesday, 2 p.m.
A--Fairmont Prep at #1 Westridge
B--Paramount at San Dimas
C--La Salle at Alhambra
D--Xavier Prep at Yucaipa
E--Lakewood at Bolsa Grande
F--Torrance at Century
G--San Gabriel at Arroyo
H--Webb at South Hills
I--La Mirada at Santa Ana Calvary Chapel
J--Fullerton at Whittier
K--Millikan at Bellflower
L--Charter Oak at Rosemead
M--Alemany at Buckley
First round, Wednesday, 2 p.m.
Winner wild-card A at Le Lycee
Winner wild-card B at Costa Mesa
Winner wild-card C at Oxnard
Winner wild-card D at Paloma Valley
Winner wild-card E at Whitney
Winner wild-card F at Flintridge Sacred Heart
Norte Vista at Ridgecrest Burroughs
Winner wild-card G at #4 Hacienda Heights Wilson
Winner wild-card H at #3 Laguna Blanca
Winner wild-card I at Pasadena Marshall
Rim of the World at Jurupa Valley
Winner wild-card J at Westminster La Quinta
Winner wild-card K at Magnolia
Beaumont at Coachella Valley
Winner wild-card L at Quartz Hill
Winner wild-card M at #2 Rowland
DIVISION 5
Wild-card matches, Tuesday, 2 p.m.
A--Cathedral City at Gahr
B--Villanova Prep at de Toledo
C--Ontario at Immaculate Heart
D--Patriot at Silverado
E--San Bernardino at Hueneme
F--Channel Islands at Santa Barbara Providence
G--Twentynine Palms at Western Christian
H--Palmdale at La Puente
I--Linfield Christian at Oak Hills
J--Santa Ana at Rancho Alamitos
K--Jurupa Hills at Citrus Hill
L--Granite Hills at Knight
M--Indian Springs at Cerritos Valley Christian
N--Bassett at Nogales
O--#2 Western at Katella
First round, Wednesday, 2 p.m.
Winner wild-card A at #1 Segerstrom
Winner wild-card B at Edgewood
Winner wild-card C at Highland
Lakewood St. Joseph at Vista del Lago
Winner wild-card D at Arroyo Valley
Winner wild-card E at Kaiser
Winner wild-card F at Duarte
Winner wild-card G at #4 Heritage
Winner wild-card H at #3 Canyon Springs
Winner wild-card I at Victor Valley
Winner wild-card J at Yucca Valley
Winner wild-card K at Rubidoux
Winner wild-card L at Summit
Winner wild-card M at Sierra Vista
Winner wild-card N at Aquinas
Winner wild-card O at Riverside Notre Dame
Notes: Second round (Div. 1-5), Friday, 2 p.m.; quarterfinals (Div. 1-5), Nov. 11, 2 p.m.; semifinals, Nov. 13, 2 p.m. Championships, Nov. 15 at Claremont Club.