High school basketball: Tuesday’s playoff scores and updated pairings

Note: Open Division 3rd round, Division 1-5A semifinals Saturday; Open Division finals March 1 @ Toyota Arena; Division 1-5A finals Feb. 28 or March 1 at TBA.

DIVISION 5A #1 Riverside Notre Dame at #9 Rosemead #5 Arroyo Valley at #13 Bolsa Grande, 6 p.m. Mary Star of the Sea at Pasadena Marshall, 6 p.m. #15 Villanova Prep at Gabrielino, 6 p.m.

DIVISION 5AA #8 Hillcrest at #1 Loara # 5 Nordhoff at #4 Costa Mesa, 6:30 p.m. Patriot at St. Pius X-St. Matthias Academy Rancho Alamitos at #10 Santa Ana

DIVISION 4A #16 West Covina at #8 La Mirada #12 Schurr at University Prep #3 La Palma Kennedy at #11 Oxford Academy #15 Pilibos at #7 Warren

DIVISION 4AA #9 Heritage Christian at #1 Savanna #5 Tesoro at #13 Maranatha #14 Westminster La Quinta at Gardena Serra Tustin at #2 Leuzinger

DIVISION 3A #1 Lawndale at #9 Gahr Ramona at El Toro #14 Whitney at Eastside Cantwell Sacred Heart at #10 Temescal Canyon

DIVISION 3AA Chaparral at Downey #13 Oakwood at Mark Keppel Cerritos at Ridgecrest Burroughs, 6 p.m. #10 Culver City at #2 El Segundo

DIVISION 2A #1 Burbank Burroughs at Pioneer Rolling Hills Prep at Sonora Oak Hills at #3 Chino #2 Rosary Academy at Notre Dame Academy

DIVISION 2AA #8 Portola at #1 Buena Park Oak Park at #5 San Juan Hills #11 Hart at #14 Palos Verdes, 6 p.m. #2 North Torrance at Lynwood

QUARTERFINALS DIVISION 1 #8 Rancho Christian at #1 Ventura #12 Chaminade at #4 Harvard-Westlake #11 San Clemente at #3 Moreno Valley #2 Brentwood at Esperanza, 5:30 p.m.

Pool B #6 Windward at #2 Etiwanda #7 Fairmont Prep at #3 Mater Dei

Pool A #5 Bishop Montgomery at #1 Ontario Christian #8 Sage Hill at #4 Sierra Canyon

GIRLS (All games at 7 p.m. unless noted)

Note: Open Division 5th rd Feb. 25; Open Division finals March 1 @ Toyota Arena; Division 1-5A finals Feb. 28 or March 1 at TBA.

DIVISION 5A Arroyo at #4 Saddleback South El Monte at Rosemead

DIVISION 5AA Kaiser at Sierra Vista La Puente at Diamond Ranch

DIVISION 4A Alhambra at #4 California #15 Citrus Hill at #6 Hacienda Heights Wilson

DIVISION 4AA Ramona at #1 Elsinore #2 Garden Grove Pacifica at Garden Grove Santiago

DIVISION 3A Mark Keppel at #4 Aquinas Norte Vista at #6 San Dimas

DIVISION 3AA #9 Maranatha at #12 Knight #6 San Gabriel Academy at Sage Hill

DIVISION 2A Oak Park at #1 Canyon Country Canyon #14 Irvine at St. Bonaventure

DIVISION 2AA Orange County Pacifica Christian at #8 Corona Centennial #14 Riverside Poly at Fairmont Prep

DIVISION 1 #9 Crean Lutheran at #5 Los Alamitos Santa Barbara at #2 Mira Costa

Pool B #6 Sierra Canyon at #2 Eastvale Roosevelt #10 Heritage Christian at #3 St. John Bosco #7 Redondo Union, bye

Pool A #5 Notre Dame at #1 Harvard-Westlake #9 La Mirada at #4 Santa Margarita #8 JSerra, bye

FRIDAY’S SCHEDULE (All games at 7 p.m. unless noted)

