Boys’ water polo: Southern Section quarterfinal results and semifinal pairings

DIVISION 1

Semifinals, Wednesday at Heritage Park (Irvine)

#1 Harvard-Westlake vs. #5 Huntington Beach, 7 p.m.

#3 Loyola vs. #2 Newport Harbor, 5 p.m.

DIVISION 2

Quarterfinals, Saturday

Palos Verdes 11, Los Alamitos 9

Foothill 9, Corona del Mar 8

Mira Costa 8, Woodbridge 7

San Clemente 15, Riverside Poly 9

Semifinals, Wednesday at Heritage Park (Irvine)

#1 Palos Verdes vs. #4 Foothill, 6:30 p.m.

#2 San Clemente vs. Mira Costa, 5 p.m.

DIVISION 3

Quarterfinals, Saturday

Schurr 11, Long Beach Wilson 10

Beckman 8, Sherman Oaks Notre Dame 7

Northwood 6, Westlake 5

Santa Barbara 11, Los Osos 10

Semifinals, Wednesday at Heritage Park (Irvine), both games at 3:30 p.m.

#4 Beckman vs. Schurr

Santa Barbara vs. Northwood

DIVISION 4

Quarterfinals, Saturday

JSerra 14, El Segundo 10

Garden Grove Pacifica 9, Brentwood 8

El Dorado 10, Yorba Linda 6

San Juan Hills 10, Chadwick 5

Semifinals, Wednesday, times tbd

(second team listed will host at alternate site)

#1 JSerra vs. Garden Grove Pacifica

#2 San Juan Hills vs. El Dorado

DIVISION 5

Quarterfinals, Saturday

Mission Viejo 10, Camarillo 4

Palm Desert 10, Brea Olinda 5

Trabuco Hills 20, Temecula Valley 13

St. Francis 9, Burbank Burroughs 8

Semifinals, Wednesday, times tbd

(second team listed will host at alternate site)

#1 Mission Viejo vs. #4 Palm Desert

#2 St. Francis vs. #3 Trabuco Hills

DIVISION 6

Quarterfinals, Saturday

Crespi 16, South Torrance 8

Los Altos 12, Whittier 10

Placentia Valencia 9, Baldwin Park 7

Redlands 8, Garden Grove 6

Semifinals, Wednesday, times tbd

(second team listed will host at alternate site)

#4 Los Altos vs. #1 Crespi

#2 Redlands vs. #3 Placentia Valencia

DIVISION 7

Quarterfinals, Saturday

Rancho Mirage 15, San Gorgonio 1

San Bernardino 7, Arroyo Valley 5

Moreno Valley 14, Santa Ana 11

Ontario 18, Sierra Vista 9

Semifinals, Wednesday, times tbd

(second team listed will host at alternate site)

#1 Rancho Mirage vs. San Bernardino

Moreno Valley vs. #2 Ontario

Notes: Championships, Nov. 16 at Heritage Park (Irvine).