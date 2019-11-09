Boys’ water polo: Southern Section quarterfinal results and semifinal pairings

SOUTHERN SECTION BOYS’ WATER POLO
DIVISION 1
Semifinals, Wednesday at Heritage Park (Irvine)
#1 Harvard-Westlake vs. #5 Huntington Beach, 7 p.m.
#3 Loyola vs. #2 Newport Harbor, 5 p.m.
DIVISION 2
Quarterfinals, Saturday
Palos Verdes 11, Los Alamitos 9
Foothill 9, Corona del Mar 8
Mira Costa 8, Woodbridge 7
San Clemente 15, Riverside Poly 9
Semifinals, Wednesday at Heritage Park (Irvine)
#1 Palos Verdes vs. #4 Foothill, 6:30 p.m.
#2 San Clemente vs. Mira Costa, 5 p.m.
DIVISION 3
Quarterfinals, Saturday
Schurr 11, Long Beach Wilson 10
Beckman 8, Sherman Oaks Notre Dame 7
Northwood 6, Westlake 5
Santa Barbara 11, Los Osos 10
Semifinals, Wednesday at Heritage Park (Irvine), both games at 3:30 p.m.
#4 Beckman vs. Schurr
Santa Barbara vs. Northwood
DIVISION 4
Quarterfinals, Saturday
JSerra 14, El Segundo 10
Garden Grove Pacifica 9, Brentwood 8
El Dorado 10, Yorba Linda 6
San Juan Hills 10, Chadwick 5
Semifinals, Wednesday, times tbd
(second team listed will host at alternate site)
#1 JSerra vs. Garden Grove Pacifica
#2 San Juan Hills vs. El Dorado
DIVISION 5
Quarterfinals, Saturday
Mission Viejo 10, Camarillo 4
Palm Desert 10, Brea Olinda 5
Trabuco Hills 20, Temecula Valley 13
St. Francis 9, Burbank Burroughs 8
Semifinals, Wednesday, times tbd
(second team listed will host at alternate site)
#1 Mission Viejo vs. #4 Palm Desert
#2 St. Francis vs. #3 Trabuco Hills
DIVISION 6
Quarterfinals, Saturday
Crespi 16, South Torrance 8
Los Altos 12, Whittier 10
Placentia Valencia 9, Baldwin Park 7
Redlands 8, Garden Grove 6
Semifinals, Wednesday, times tbd
(second team listed will host at alternate site)
#4 Los Altos vs. #1 Crespi
#2 Redlands vs. #3 Placentia Valencia
DIVISION 7
Quarterfinals, Saturday
Rancho Mirage 15, San Gorgonio 1
San Bernardino 7, Arroyo Valley 5
Moreno Valley 14, Santa Ana 11
Ontario 18, Sierra Vista 9
Semifinals, Wednesday, times tbd
(second team listed will host at alternate site)
#1 Rancho Mirage vs. San Bernardino
Moreno Valley vs. #2 Ontario
Notes: Championships, Nov. 16 at Heritage Park (Irvine).