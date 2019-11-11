Girls’ tennis: Southern Section quarterfinal results and semifinal pairings

SOUTHERN SECTION GIRLS’ TENNIS
OPEN DIVISION
Semifinals, Wednesday, 2 p.m.
#4 Westlake at #1 Irvine University
#2 Peninsula at #3 Mira Costa
DIVISION 1
Quarterfinals, Monday
Corona del Mar 12, Murrieta Valley 6
Huntington Beach 10, Troy 8
Camarillo 11, Mater Dei 7
Marlborough 13, Aliso Niguel 5
Semifinals, Wednesday, 2 p.m.
Huntington Beach at #1 Corona del Mar
#3 Camarillo at Marlborough
DIVISION 2
Quarterfinals, Monday
South Torrance 10, JSerra 8
Claremont 13, Long Beach Poly 5
Woodbridge 10, Harvard-Westlake 8
Redondo 10, Los Osos 8
Semifinals, Wednesday, 2 p.m.
#4 Claremont at #1 South Torrance
#3 Woodbridge at #2 Redondo
DIVISION 3
Quarterfinals, Monday
Portola 14, Temescal Canyon 4
Alta Loma 10, St. Margaret’s 8
El Segundo 14, Rancho Cucamonga 4
Sherman Oaks Notre Dame 9, Riverside Poly 9 (Notre Dame wins on games, 76-66)
Semifinals, Wednesday, 2 p.m.
#1 Portola at #4 Alta Loma
El Segundo at Sherman Oaks Notre Dame
DIVISION 4
Quarterfinals, Monday
Westridge 12, Yucaipa 6
Whitney 10, Hacienda Heights Wilson 8
Fullerton 10, Pasadena Marshall 8
Rowland 10, Millikan 8
Semifinals, Wednesday, 2 p.m.
Whitney at #1 Westridge
#2 Rowland at Fullerton
DIVISION 5
Quarterfinals, Monday
Segerstrom 9, Immaculate Heart 9 (Segerstrom wins on games, 84-80)
Heritage 14, Arroyo Valley 4
Rubidoux 10, Oak Hills 8
Western 10, Cerritos Valley Christian 8
Semifinals, Wednesday, 2 p.m.
#4 Heritage at #1 Segerstrom
Rubidoux at #2 Western
Note: Championships, Friday at Claremont Club.