High School Sports

Girls’ tennis: Southern Section quarterfinal results and semifinal pairings

By Times staff
Nov. 11, 2019
8:03 PM
SOUTHERN SECTION GIRLS’ TENNIS

OPEN DIVISION
Semifinals, Wednesday, 2 p.m.
#4 Westlake at #1 Irvine University
#2 Peninsula at #3 Mira Costa

DIVISION 1
Quarterfinals, Monday
Corona del Mar 12, Murrieta Valley 6

Huntington Beach 10, Troy 8
Camarillo 11, Mater Dei 7
Marlborough 13, Aliso Niguel 5

Semifinals, Wednesday, 2 p.m.
Huntington Beach at #1 Corona del Mar
#3 Camarillo at Marlborough

DIVISION 2
Quarterfinals, Monday
South Torrance 10, JSerra 8
Claremont 13, Long Beach Poly 5
Woodbridge 10, Harvard-Westlake 8
Redondo 10, Los Osos 8

Semifinals, Wednesday, 2 p.m.
#4 Claremont at #1 South Torrance
#3 Woodbridge at #2 Redondo

DIVISION 3
Quarterfinals, Monday
Portola 14, Temescal Canyon 4
Alta Loma 10, St. Margaret’s 8
El Segundo 14, Rancho Cucamonga 4
Sherman Oaks Notre Dame 9, Riverside Poly 9 (Notre Dame wins on games, 76-66)

Semifinals, Wednesday, 2 p.m.
#1 Portola at #4 Alta Loma
El Segundo at Sherman Oaks Notre Dame

DIVISION 4
Quarterfinals, Monday
Westridge 12, Yucaipa 6
Whitney 10, Hacienda Heights Wilson 8
Fullerton 10, Pasadena Marshall 8
Rowland 10, Millikan 8

Semifinals, Wednesday, 2 p.m.
Whitney at #1 Westridge
#2 Rowland at Fullerton

DIVISION 5
Quarterfinals, Monday
Segerstrom 9, Immaculate Heart 9 (Segerstrom wins on games, 84-80)

Heritage 14, Arroyo Valley 4
Rubidoux 10, Oak Hills 8
Western 10, Cerritos Valley Christian 8

Semifinals, Wednesday, 2 p.m.
#4 Heritage at #1 Segerstrom
Rubidoux at #2 Western
Note: Championships, Friday at Claremont Club.

