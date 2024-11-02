Girls’ high school volleyball: Southern Section playoff results
SOUTHERN SECTION PLAYOFFS
SATURDAY’S RESULTS
DIVISION 1
Pool A — Third Round
Mira Costa d. Sierra Canyon, 22-25, 25-23, 21-25, 25-16, 15-12
Marymount d. Temecula Valley, 25-14, 25-16, 25-20
Pool B — Third Round
Mater Dei d. Huntington Beach, 25-15, 25-16, 25-16
Redondo Union d. Los Alamitos, 3-0
Sierra Canyon wins Pool A; Mater Dei wins Pool B
DIVISION 2
Semifinals
Palos Verdes d. Santa Margarita, 25-23, 25-23, 22-25, 25-15
Murrieta Valley d. Etiwanda, 25-23, 25-12, 25-22
DIVISION 3
Semifinals
Bishop Diego d. Cypress, 25-23, 22-25, 25-19, 25-19
Long Beach Poly d. Windward, 21-25, 19-25, 25-11, 25-16, 15-10
DIVISION 4
Semifinals
Campbell Hall d. Rancho Cucamonga, 23-25, 25-21, 25-23, 16-25, 15-11
Newbury Park d. El Dorado, 25-23, 24-26, 25-20, 25-22
DIVISION 5
Semifinals
Corona d. Lakewood, 25-14, 25-16, 25-14
Canyon Country Canyon d. Valencia, 25-20, 25-23, 26-24
DIVISION 6
Semifinals
Oak Hills d. South Pasadena, 3-0
Walnut d. Crossroads, 25-21, 26-24, 21-25, 25-14
DIVISION 7
Semifinals
Laguna Beach d. Paraclete, 25-23, 11-25, 25-23, 25-21
St. Paul d. Whittier, 20-25, 25-23, 25-17, 25-19
DIVISION 8
Semifinals
Bell Gardens d. Charter Oak, 3-1
Garden Grove d. AB Miller, 25-16, 17-25, 25-14, 25-21
DIVISION 9
Semifinals
Rialto d. South El Monte, 3-2
St. Pius X-St. Matthias d. Nogales, 25-20, 25-21, 25-11
DIVISION 10
Semifinals
Coast Union d. Arroyo Valley, 25-17, 25-22, 24-26, 20-25, 15-9
Victor Valley d. Rosemead, 3-0
Note: Finals in all divisions Sat., Nov. 9 at Cerritos College and home sites.
More to Read
Get our high school sports newsletter
Prep Rally is devoted to the SoCal high school sports experience, bringing you scores, stories and a behind-the-scenes look at what makes prep sports so popular.
You may occasionally receive promotional content from the Los Angeles Times.