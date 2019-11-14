Pitcher Lucas Gordon from Sherman Oaks Notre Dame signs with Texas

Texas is the winner again in the recruiting battle for one of Southern California’s best pitchers.

Lucas Gordon of Sherman Oaks Notre Dame signed with Texas on Thursday one day after Jared Jones of La Mirada also signed with the Longhorns.

Both were former USC commits.

Gordon, a left-hander, is the top returning pitcher in the Mission League. He and Jones figure to have pro options next summer and will have to decide whether they attend school or sign with a major-league team.

Advertisement

Gordon was scheduled to take a recruiting trip to Vanderbilt last week but canceled. He was supposed to reschedule for this weekend but decided on Texas instead.