Sierra Canyon basketball team to appear on ESPN networks 15 times

ESPN, hoping the Sierra Canyon basketball team can carry it to ratings glory, has scheduled the Trailblazers to appear an unprecedented 15 times on ESPN networks this coming season.

It’s clear ESPN is trying to take advantage of the expected interest in a team that has the sons of LeBron James and Dwyane Wade on its roster. It would be even more attractive for viewers if the famous fathers made an appearance to watch Bronny James and Zaire Wade.

The schedule released on Friday has ESPN3 covering the Trailblazers for the first time on Nov. 21 in San Diego. Future games are scheduled on ESPNU and ESPN2.

Sierra Canyon also has top college prospects in BJ Boston (a Kentucky signee), Terren Frank (TCU signee), Ziaire Williams and Amari Bailey.

Southern Section schools that host the Trailblazers for a TV game will be paid a fee negotiated by the Southern Section. Southern Section spokesman Thom Simmons declined to say how much money schools that host Sierra Canyon will be paid for TV games. “It’s a confidential contract,” Simmons said.