Copyright © 2019, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy
Advertisement
Share
High School Sports

Football: City and Southern Section semifinal schedule

Football
By Times staff
Nov. 19, 2019
8:54 AM
Share

CITY FOOTBALL

OPEN DIVISION

Semifinals, Friday, 7 p.m.

#4 Birmingham (6-4) at #1 San Pedro (10-1)

Advertisement

#7 Crenshaw (8-2) at #3 Wilmington Banning (5-4)

DIVISION I

Semifinals, Friday, 7 p.m.

#4 El Camino Real (7-4) at #1 Eagle Rock (9-3)

Advertisement

#3 Venice (8-4) at #2 Reseda (8-3)

DIVISION II

Semifinals, Friday, 7 p.m.

#4 Jefferson (9-3) at #1 Franklin (10-2)

#3 Manual Arts (11-1) at #2 Canoga Park (10-2)

DIVISION III

Semifinals, Friday, 7 p.m.

Advertisement

#4 Washington (10-2) at #1 Marquez (12-0)

#3 Lincoln (10-2) at #2 Gardena (8-4)

8 MAN

Semifinals, Friday, 7 p.m.

#4 New Designs University Park (3-5) at #1 Animo Robinson (9-1)

#3 North Valley Military Institute (7-2) vs. #2 Fulton (7-1) at TBA

Notes: Championships, Nov. 29-30 at El Camino College (schedule tba).

Advertisement

SOUTHERN SECTION FOOTBALL

DIVISION 1

Semifinals, Friday

#1 Mater Dei (11-0) at #4 Mission Viejo (11-0), 7 p.m.

#2 St. John Bosco (10-1) at #3 Corona Centennial (9-2), 7:30 p.m.

DIVISION 2

Semifinals, Friday

#4 Rancho Cucamonga (9-3) vs. #1 Sierra Canyon (11-1) at Granada Hills, 7 p.m.

Chaminade (7-5) at #2 San Clemente (10-2), 7 p.m.

DIVISION 3

Semifinals, Friday

#1 Corona del Mar (11-0) at #4 Alemany (9-2), 7 p.m.

#3 La Habra (10-2) vs. #2 Grace Brethren (11-1) at Royal, 7 p.m.

DIVISION 4

Semifinals, Friday

#4 San Juan Hills (9-3) at #1 Paramount (11-1), 7 p.m.

Loyola (5-6) vs. #2 Camarillo (11-1) at Moorpark College, 7 p.m.

DIVISION 5

Semifinals, Friday

St. Paul (11-1) at #1 Culver City (12-0), 7 p.m.

Aquinas (10-2) vs. #3 Glendora (11-1) at Citrus College, 7 p.m.

DIVISION 6

Semifinals, Friday

#4 Oxnard Pacifica (11-1) at Crespi (8-4), 7 p.m.

San Jacinto (10-2) vs. #3 La Serna (12-0) at California, 7 p.m.

DIVISION 7

Semifinals, Friday

#1 Serrano (12-0) vs. #4 Cypress (12-0) at Western, 7 p.m.

West Ranch (10-2) at #3 Temecula Valley (10-2), 7 p.m.

DIVISION 8

Semifinals, Friday

#1 Sunny Hills (10-2) at Trabuco Hills (8-4), 7 p.m.

#2 Santa Barbara (10-2) at #3 Palmdale (11-1), 7 p.m.

DIVISION 9

Semifinals, Friday

North Torrance (10-2) at San Dimas (11-1), 7 p.m.

Newport Harbor (9-3) at Highland (9-3), 7:30 p.m.

DIVISION 10

Semifinals, Friday

Katella (11-1) vs. #1 Crescenta Valley (12-0) at Glendale HS, 7 p.m.

Orange (11-1) at Simi Valley (9-3), 7 p.m.

DIVISION 11

Semifinals, Friday

#4 Muir (10-2) at Linfield Christian (9-3), 7 p.m.

#2 Marina (10-2) at Hemet (8-4), 7 p.m.

DIVISION 12

Semifinals, Friday

Jurupa Hills (11-1) at #1 El Monte (12-0), 7:30 p.m.

Adelanto (10-2) at Orange Vista (9-3), 7 p.m.

DIVISION 13

Semifinals, Friday

#1 Alhambra (12-0) at #4 Ramona (10-2), 7:30 p.m.

#2 Inglewood (12-0) vs. Esperanza (8-4) at Yorba Linda, 7 p.m.

DIVISION 14

Semifinals, Friday

#1 St. Pius X-St. Matthias (11-0) at #4 Vista del Lago (10-2), 7 p.m.

South Torrance (8-4) vs. Loara (10-2) at Glover Stadium, 7 p.m.

Notes: Championships, Nov. 29-30 (Division 1 final, Nov. 30 at Cerritos College, remaining divisions TBA).

8 MAN

DIVISION 1

Semifinals, Friday or Saturday as noted

#4 Flintridge Prep (9-2) at #1 Windward (9-0), Saturday, 1 p.m.

Sage Hill (10-1) at Thacher (5-3), Friday, 7 p.m.

DIVISION 2

Semifinals, Friday, 7 p.m.

#4 Sage Oak (6-3) at #1 Bloomington Christian (8-1)

#2 Lancaster Baptist (7-2) vs. #3 Hillcrest Christian (8-1) at Moorpark HS

Notes: Championships, Nov. 29-30.

High School Sports
Newsletter
Get our daily Sports Report newsletter
Times staff
More From the Los Angeles Times
Advertisement