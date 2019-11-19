Football: City and Southern Section semifinal schedule

CITY FOOTBALL
OPEN DIVISION
Semifinals, Friday, 7 p.m.
#4 Birmingham (6-4) at #1 San Pedro (10-1)
#7 Crenshaw (8-2) at #3 Wilmington Banning (5-4)
DIVISION I
Semifinals, Friday, 7 p.m.
#4 El Camino Real (7-4) at #1 Eagle Rock (9-3)
#3 Venice (8-4) at #2 Reseda (8-3)
DIVISION II
Semifinals, Friday, 7 p.m.
#4 Jefferson (9-3) at #1 Franklin (10-2)
#3 Manual Arts (11-1) at #2 Canoga Park (10-2)
DIVISION III
Semifinals, Friday, 7 p.m.
#4 Washington (10-2) at #1 Marquez (12-0)
#3 Lincoln (10-2) at #2 Gardena (8-4)
8 MAN
Semifinals, Friday, 7 p.m.
#4 New Designs University Park (3-5) at #1 Animo Robinson (9-1)
#3 North Valley Military Institute (7-2) vs. #2 Fulton (7-1) at TBA
Notes: Championships, Nov. 29-30 at El Camino College (schedule tba).
SOUTHERN SECTION FOOTBALL
DIVISION 1
Semifinals, Friday
#1 Mater Dei (11-0) at #4 Mission Viejo (11-0), 7 p.m.
#2 St. John Bosco (10-1) at #3 Corona Centennial (9-2), 7:30 p.m.
DIVISION 2
Semifinals, Friday
#4 Rancho Cucamonga (9-3) vs. #1 Sierra Canyon (11-1) at Granada Hills, 7 p.m.
Chaminade (7-5) at #2 San Clemente (10-2), 7 p.m.
DIVISION 3
Semifinals, Friday
#1 Corona del Mar (11-0) at #4 Alemany (9-2), 7 p.m.
#3 La Habra (10-2) vs. #2 Grace Brethren (11-1) at Royal, 7 p.m.
DIVISION 4
Semifinals, Friday
#4 San Juan Hills (9-3) at #1 Paramount (11-1), 7 p.m.
Loyola (5-6) vs. #2 Camarillo (11-1) at Moorpark College, 7 p.m.
DIVISION 5
Semifinals, Friday
St. Paul (11-1) at #1 Culver City (12-0), 7 p.m.
Aquinas (10-2) vs. #3 Glendora (11-1) at Citrus College, 7 p.m.
DIVISION 6
Semifinals, Friday
#4 Oxnard Pacifica (11-1) at Crespi (8-4), 7 p.m.
San Jacinto (10-2) vs. #3 La Serna (12-0) at California, 7 p.m.
DIVISION 7
Semifinals, Friday
#1 Serrano (12-0) vs. #4 Cypress (12-0) at Western, 7 p.m.
West Ranch (10-2) at #3 Temecula Valley (10-2), 7 p.m.
DIVISION 8
Semifinals, Friday
#1 Sunny Hills (10-2) at Trabuco Hills (8-4), 7 p.m.
#2 Santa Barbara (10-2) at #3 Palmdale (11-1), 7 p.m.
DIVISION 9
Semifinals, Friday
North Torrance (10-2) at San Dimas (11-1), 7 p.m.
Newport Harbor (9-3) at Highland (9-3), 7:30 p.m.
DIVISION 10
Semifinals, Friday
Katella (11-1) vs. #1 Crescenta Valley (12-0) at Glendale HS, 7 p.m.
Orange (11-1) at Simi Valley (9-3), 7 p.m.
DIVISION 11
Semifinals, Friday
#4 Muir (10-2) at Linfield Christian (9-3), 7 p.m.
#2 Marina (10-2) at Hemet (8-4), 7 p.m.
DIVISION 12
Semifinals, Friday
Jurupa Hills (11-1) at #1 El Monte (12-0), 7:30 p.m.
Adelanto (10-2) at Orange Vista (9-3), 7 p.m.
DIVISION 13
Semifinals, Friday
#1 Alhambra (12-0) at #4 Ramona (10-2), 7:30 p.m.
#2 Inglewood (12-0) vs. Esperanza (8-4) at Yorba Linda, 7 p.m.
DIVISION 14
Semifinals, Friday
#1 St. Pius X-St. Matthias (11-0) at #4 Vista del Lago (10-2), 7 p.m.
South Torrance (8-4) vs. Loara (10-2) at Glover Stadium, 7 p.m.
Notes: Championships, Nov. 29-30 (Division 1 final, Nov. 30 at Cerritos College, remaining divisions TBA).
8 MAN
DIVISION 1
Semifinals, Friday or Saturday as noted
#4 Flintridge Prep (9-2) at #1 Windward (9-0), Saturday, 1 p.m.
Sage Hill (10-1) at Thacher (5-3), Friday, 7 p.m.
DIVISION 2
Semifinals, Friday, 7 p.m.
#4 Sage Oak (6-3) at #1 Bloomington Christian (8-1)
#2 Lancaster Baptist (7-2) vs. #3 Hillcrest Christian (8-1) at Moorpark HS
Notes: Championships, Nov. 29-30.