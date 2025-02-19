High school basketball: Wednesday’s playoff scores and updated pairings
WEDNESDAY’S RESULTS
CITY SECTION
BOYS
OPEN DIVISION
QUARTERFINALS
#1 Chatsworth 62, Fairfax 51
#4 Palisades 81, #5 Venice 52
#3 Cleveland 59, #6 Washington 57
#2 Westchester 60, #7 Birmingham 41
GIRLS
FIRST ROUND
DIVISION I
#1 Verdugo Hills 57, #16 Marshall 32
#8 Franklin 54, #9 Fairfax 35
#5 Arleta 57, #12 Taft 19
#4 Kennedy 59, #13 University 26
#3 Washington 47, #14 Carson 46
#6 Cleveland 46, #11 Venice 39
#10 Eagle Rock 64, #7 Legacy 49
#2 Chatsworth 67, #15 LACES 43
DIVISION II
#1 Banning 46, #16 Lincoln 35
#9 Poly 33, #8 Fremont 30
#5 Gardena 29, #12 GALA 24
#4 Grant 53, #13 Maywood CES 32
#14 South East at #3 Van Nuys
#6 Marquez 46, #11 North Hollywood 37
#10 Wilson 35, #7 Bell 31
#15 Huntington Park at #2 San Fernando
DIVISION III
#1 Lakeview Charter 48, #16 Math & Science College Prep 13
#8 Sylmar 81, #9 Monroe 5
#12 Santee 44, #5 University Prep Value 35
#4 New West 42, #13 Bravo 26
#14 South Gate 61, #3 Dorsey 17
#11 San Pedro 48, #6 Chavez 31
#10 Narbonne 48, #7 Reseda 38
#2 Harbor Teacher 75, #15 Foshay 37
DIVISION IV
#17 Dymally at #16 Triumph Charter
#13 Diego Rivera 59, #20 Horace Mann 8
#15 West Adams 59, #18 Larchmont Charter 29
#14 Angelou 66, #19 Port of LA 12
DIVISION V
#16 Annenberg 42, #17 Stern 21
#9 Rancho Dominguez 41, #24 University Pathways Public Safety 19
#20 WISH Academy 60, #13 Elizabeth 33
#21 Animo Watts 52, #12 Los Angeles 35
#15 RFK Community 43, #18 Central City Value 8
#10 Camino Nuevo Dalzell 51, #23 Alliance Marine 17
#14 Hollywood 56, #19 University Pathways Medical 29
#22 Sun Valley Magnet 37, #11 Torres 30
SOUTHERN SECTION
OPEN DIVISION
SECOND ROUND
Pool A
#1 Ontario Christian 72, #5 Bishop Montgomery 52
#4 Sierra Canyon 69, #8 Sage Hill 33
Pool B
#2 Etiwanda 78, #6 Windward 37
#3 Mater Dei 69, #7 Fairmont Prep 56
QUARTERFINALS
DIVISION 1
#8 Rancho Christian 65, #1 Ventura 45
#4 Harvard-Westlake 65, #12 Chaminade 49
#3 Moreno Valley 73, #11 San Clemente 62
#2 Brentwood 70, Esperanza 44
DIVISION 2AA
#8 Portola 66, #1 Buena Park 62
Oak Park 64, #5 San Juan Hills 49
#14 Palos Verdes 67, #11 Hart 64 (OT)
#2 North Torrance 53, Lynwood 47
DIVISION 2A
#1 Burbank Burroughs 58, Pioneer 48
Rolling Hills Prep 55, Sonora 45
Oak Hills 41, #3 Chino 39
#2 Rosary 87, Notre Dame Academy 48
DIVISION 3AA
Chaparral 47, Downey 40
Mark Keppel 66, #13 Oakwood 36
Cerritos 50, Ridgecrest Burroughs 42
#10 Culver City 52, #2 El Segundo 47
DIVISION 3A
#9 Gahr 48, #1 Lawndale 42
El Toro 62, Ramona 23
#14 Whitney 71, Eastside 33
Cantwell Sacred Heart 87, #10 Temescal Canyon 68
DIVISION 4AA
#1 Savanna 55, #9 Heritage Christian 51
#5 Tesoro 50, #13 Maranatha 44
Gardena Serra 54, #14 Westminster La Quinta 26
#2 Leuzinger 47, Tustin 40
DIVISION 4A
#8 La Mirada 46, #16 West Covina 31
University Prep 42, #12 Schurr 41
#3 La Palma Kennedy 49, #11 Oxford Academy 48
#15 Pilibos 39, #7 Warren 36
DIVISION 5AA
#8 Hillcrest 39, #1 Loara 35
# 5 Nordhoff 46, #4 Costa Mesa 41
St. Pius X-St. Matthias Academy 47, Patriot 36
#10 Santa Ana 48, Rancho Alamitos 27
DIVISION 5A
#9 Rosemead 41, #1 Riverside Notre Dame 21
#13 Bolsa Grande 34, #5 Arroyo Valley 29
Pasadena Marshall 35, Mary Star of the Sea 28
Gabrielino 74, #15 Villanova Prep 20
THURSDAY’S SCHEDULE
(All games at 7 p.m. unless noted)
CITY SECTION
BOYS
FIRST ROUND
DIVISION I
#16 Arleta at #1 Granada Hills
#9 Gardena at #8 King/Drew
#12 Rancho Dominguez at #5 Poly
#13 LACES at #4 San Pedro
#14 Narbonne at #3 Taft
#11 Hamilton at #6 Jordan
#10 Dorsey at #7 Grant
#15 Eagle Rock at #2 El Camino Real
DIVISION II
#16 Banning at #1 University
#9 Marquez at #8 Wilson
#12 North Hollywood at #5 South East
#13 Franklin at #4 Crenshaw
#14 Kennedy at #3 Manual Arts
#11 Carson at #6 Garfield
#10 Sotomayor at #7 Marshall
#15 Verdugo Hills at #2 Bernstein
DIVISION III
#16 Chavez at #1 Math & Science College Prep
#9 Bell at #8 Reseda
#12 Bravo at #5 Northridge Academy
#13 Animo Robinson at #4 SOCES
#14 Los Angeles at #3 Fremont
#11 Lincoln at #6 RFK Community
#10 Van Nuys at #7 Animo Venice
#15 Monroe at #2 Roosevelt
DIVISION IV
#17 Locke at #16 Belmont
#20 Dymally at #13 Legacy
#18 Hawkins at #15 Maywood
#19 Port of LA at #4 Contreras
DIVISION V
#17 Orthopaedic at #16 Gertz-Ressler
#24 Alliance Health Services at #9 East Valley
#20 Collins Family at #13 Larchmont Charter
#21 East College Prep at #12 New West
#18 Sun Valley Magnet at #15 New Designs Watts
#23 TEACH Tech at #10 New Designs University Park
#19 Lakeview Charter at #14 WISH Academy
#22 Alliance Marine Innovation at #11 Animo Watts
GIRLS
OPEN DIVISION
QUARTERFINALS
#8 Granada Hills at #1 Hamilton
#5 Palisades at #4 El Camino Real, 6 p.m.
#6 Garfield at #3 Westchester
#7 King/Drew at #2 Birmingham
