High school basketball: Wednesday’s playoff scores and updated pairings

WEDNESDAY’S RESULTS

CITY SECTION

BOYS

OPEN DIVISION

QUARTERFINALS

#1 Chatsworth 62, Fairfax 51

#4 Palisades 81, #5 Venice 52

#3 Cleveland 59, #6 Washington 57

#2 Westchester 60, #7 Birmingham 41

GIRLS

FIRST ROUND

DIVISION I

#1 Verdugo Hills 57, #16 Marshall 32

#8 Franklin 54, #9 Fairfax 35

#5 Arleta 57, #12 Taft 19

#4 Kennedy 59, #13 University 26

#3 Washington 47, #14 Carson 46

#6 Cleveland 46, #11 Venice 39

#10 Eagle Rock 64, #7 Legacy 49

#2 Chatsworth 67, #15 LACES 43

DIVISION II

#1 Banning 46, #16 Lincoln 35

#9 Poly 33, #8 Fremont 30

#5 Gardena 29, #12 GALA 24

#4 Grant 53, #13 Maywood CES 32

#14 South East at #3 Van Nuys

#6 Marquez 46, #11 North Hollywood 37

#10 Wilson 35, #7 Bell 31

#15 Huntington Park at #2 San Fernando

DIVISION III

#1 Lakeview Charter 48, #16 Math & Science College Prep 13

#8 Sylmar 81, #9 Monroe 5

#12 Santee 44, #5 University Prep Value 35

#4 New West 42, #13 Bravo 26

#14 South Gate 61, #3 Dorsey 17

#11 San Pedro 48, #6 Chavez 31

#10 Narbonne 48, #7 Reseda 38

#2 Harbor Teacher 75, #15 Foshay 37

DIVISION IV

#17 Dymally at #16 Triumph Charter

#13 Diego Rivera 59, #20 Horace Mann 8

#15 West Adams 59, #18 Larchmont Charter 29

#14 Angelou 66, #19 Port of LA 12

DIVISION V

#16 Annenberg 42, #17 Stern 21

#9 Rancho Dominguez 41, #24 University Pathways Public Safety 19

#20 WISH Academy 60, #13 Elizabeth 33

#21 Animo Watts 52, #12 Los Angeles 35

#15 RFK Community 43, #18 Central City Value 8

#10 Camino Nuevo Dalzell 51, #23 Alliance Marine 17

#14 Hollywood 56, #19 University Pathways Medical 29

#22 Sun Valley Magnet 37, #11 Torres 30

SOUTHERN SECTION

OPEN DIVISION

SECOND ROUND

Pool A

#1 Ontario Christian 72, #5 Bishop Montgomery 52

#4 Sierra Canyon 69, #8 Sage Hill 33

Pool B

#2 Etiwanda 78, #6 Windward 37

#3 Mater Dei 69, #7 Fairmont Prep 56

QUARTERFINALS

DIVISION 1

#8 Rancho Christian 65, #1 Ventura 45

#4 Harvard-Westlake 65, #12 Chaminade 49

#3 Moreno Valley 73, #11 San Clemente 62

#2 Brentwood 70, Esperanza 44

DIVISION 2AA

#8 Portola 66, #1 Buena Park 62

Oak Park 64, #5 San Juan Hills 49

#14 Palos Verdes 67, #11 Hart 64 (OT)

#2 North Torrance 53, Lynwood 47

DIVISION 2A

#1 Burbank Burroughs 58, Pioneer 48

Rolling Hills Prep 55, Sonora 45

Oak Hills 41, #3 Chino 39

#2 Rosary 87, Notre Dame Academy 48

DIVISION 3AA

Chaparral 47, Downey 40

Mark Keppel 66, #13 Oakwood 36

Cerritos 50, Ridgecrest Burroughs 42

#10 Culver City 52, #2 El Segundo 47

DIVISION 3A

#9 Gahr 48, #1 Lawndale 42

El Toro 62, Ramona 23

#14 Whitney 71, Eastside 33

Cantwell Sacred Heart 87, #10 Temescal Canyon 68

DIVISION 4AA

#1 Savanna 55, #9 Heritage Christian 51

#5 Tesoro 50, #13 Maranatha 44

Gardena Serra 54, #14 Westminster La Quinta 26

#2 Leuzinger 47, Tustin 40

DIVISION 4A

#8 La Mirada 46, #16 West Covina 31

University Prep 42, #12 Schurr 41

#3 La Palma Kennedy 49, #11 Oxford Academy 48

#15 Pilibos 39, #7 Warren 36

DIVISION 5AA

#8 Hillcrest 39, #1 Loara 35

# 5 Nordhoff 46, #4 Costa Mesa 41

St. Pius X-St. Matthias Academy 47, Patriot 36

#10 Santa Ana 48, Rancho Alamitos 27

DIVISION 5A

#9 Rosemead 41, #1 Riverside Notre Dame 21

#13 Bolsa Grande 34, #5 Arroyo Valley 29

Pasadena Marshall 35, Mary Star of the Sea 28

Gabrielino 74, #15 Villanova Prep 20

THURSDAY’S SCHEDULE

(All games at 7 p.m. unless noted)

CITY SECTION

BOYS

FIRST ROUND

DIVISION I

#16 Arleta at #1 Granada Hills

#9 Gardena at #8 King/Drew

#12 Rancho Dominguez at #5 Poly

#13 LACES at #4 San Pedro

#14 Narbonne at #3 Taft

#11 Hamilton at #6 Jordan

#10 Dorsey at #7 Grant

#15 Eagle Rock at #2 El Camino Real

DIVISION II

#16 Banning at #1 University

#9 Marquez at #8 Wilson

#12 North Hollywood at #5 South East

#13 Franklin at #4 Crenshaw

#14 Kennedy at #3 Manual Arts

#11 Carson at #6 Garfield

#10 Sotomayor at #7 Marshall

#15 Verdugo Hills at #2 Bernstein

DIVISION III

#16 Chavez at #1 Math & Science College Prep

#9 Bell at #8 Reseda

#12 Bravo at #5 Northridge Academy

#13 Animo Robinson at #4 SOCES

#14 Los Angeles at #3 Fremont

#11 Lincoln at #6 RFK Community

#10 Van Nuys at #7 Animo Venice

#15 Monroe at #2 Roosevelt

DIVISION IV

#17 Locke at #16 Belmont

#20 Dymally at #13 Legacy

#18 Hawkins at #15 Maywood

#19 Port of LA at #4 Contreras

DIVISION V

#17 Orthopaedic at #16 Gertz-Ressler

#24 Alliance Health Services at #9 East Valley

#20 Collins Family at #13 Larchmont Charter

#21 East College Prep at #12 New West

#18 Sun Valley Magnet at #15 New Designs Watts

#23 TEACH Tech at #10 New Designs University Park

#19 Lakeview Charter at #14 WISH Academy

#22 Alliance Marine Innovation at #11 Animo Watts

GIRLS

OPEN DIVISION

QUARTERFINALS

#8 Granada Hills at #1 Hamilton

#5 Palisades at #4 El Camino Real, 6 p.m.

#6 Garfield at #3 Westchester

#7 King/Drew at #2 Birmingham