High school soccer: City Section boys and girls playoff pairings
HIGH SCHOOL SOCCER
CITY SECTION PLAYOFFS
GIRLS
WEDNESDAY’S RESULTS
FIRST ROUND
DIVISION I
#16 Marquez 2, #17 Mendez 1
#20 Canoga Park 2, #13 Legacy 0
#14 South East 2, #19 Gardena 0
#18 Bell 2, #15 King/Drew 1
DIVISION II
#17 Roybal 4, #16 New Designs University Park 1
#9 Eagle Rock 11, #24 Burton 0
#12 Smidt Tech 5, #21 Valor Academy 1
#13 Animo Robinson 1, #20 Bernstein 0
#19 Jefferson 2, #14 Foshay 0
#22 Sun Valley Magnet 2, #11 San Fernando 1
#23 Magnolia Science Academy 1, #10 Torres 0
#15 Gertz-Ressler 2, #18 Anime Bunche 1
DIVISION III
#17 Stern 7, #16 Simon Tech 2
#9 Sylmar 9, #24 Animo Watts 0
#21 Stella 2, #12 Collins Family 1
#13 Orthopaedic 2, #20 Alliance Bloomfield 1
#19 Larchmont 2, #14 Van Nuys 2 (Larchmont wins 4-2 on penalty kicks)
#11 Narbonne 12, #22 Alliance Health Services 0
#10 East Valley 3, #23 Dorsey 2
#15 Maywood Academy 3, #18 Franklin 0
DIVISION IV
#16 Westchester 3, #17 Alliance Marine-Innovation 0
#9 Bravo 4, #24 Animo South LA 0
#12 Monroe 3, #21 Washington 0
#13 Annenberg 6, #20 Animo Venice 0
#19 USC-MAE 2, #14 Academia Avance 1
#11 ESAT 2, #22 Jordan 0
#10 Rise Kohyang 1, #23 Fulton 0
#15 Animo De La Hoya 5, #18 University Prep Value 2
THURSDAY’S SCHEDULE
(All games at 3 p.m. unless noted)
QUARTERFINALS
OPEN DIVISION
#8 Roosevelt vs. #1 Cleveland at Taft
#5 GALA vs. #4 Palisades at Birmingham
#6 Venice at #3 Granada Hills
#7 El Camino Real at #2 San Pedro, 4 p.m.
FRIDAY’S SCHEDULE
(All games at 3 p.m. unless noted)
SECOND ROUND
DIVISION I
#16 Marquez at #1 South Gate
#9 LACES at #8 Banning
#12 Aspire Ollin at #5 New West
#20 Canoga Park at #4 Verdugo Hills
#14 South East at #3 Marshall
#11 Angelou at #6 Birmingham
#10 North Hollywood at #7 Hamilton
#18 Bell at #2 Kennedy
DIVISION II
#17 Roybal at #1 Taft
#9 Eagle Rock at #8 USC Hybrid
#12 Smidt Tech at #5 Lakeview Charter
#13 Animo Robinson at #4 Fremont
#Jefferson at #3 Fairfax
#22 Sun Valley Magnet at #6 Grant
#23 Magnolia Science Academy at #7 Arleta
#15 Gertz-Ressler at #2 Chatsworth
DIVISION III
#17 Stern at #1 Triumph Charter
#9 Sylmar at #8 Rancho Dominguez
#21 Stella at #5 SOCES
#13 Orthopaedic at #4 Huntington Park
#19 Larchmont at #3 Garfield
#11 Narbonne at #6 Harbor Teacher
#10 East Valley at #7 Port of LA
#15 Maywood CES at #2 Carson
DIVISION IV
#16 Westchester at #1 University
#9 Bravo at #8 Maywood Academy
#12 Monroe at #5 Middle College
#13 Annenberg at #4 Santee
#19 USC-MAE at #3 Downtown Magnets
#11 ESAT at #6 Diego Rivera
#10 Rise Kohyang at #7 Hollywood
#15 Animo De La Hoya at #2 RFK Community
BOYS
THURSDAY’S SCHEDULE
(All games at 3 p.m. unless noted)
QUARTERFINALS
OPEN DIVISION
#8 Granada Hills at #1 El Camino Real
#5 South Gate at #4 Venice
#6 Palisades at #3 South East
#7 San Fernando at #2 Birmingham
FIRST ROUND
DIVISION I
#17 Banning at #16 Cleveland
#20 Marquez at #13 Bernstein
#19 Mendez at #14 Garfield
#18 Belmont at #15 Bell
DIVISION II
#17 Neuwirth Leadership at #16 Fremont
#24 Orthopaedic at #9 East Valley
#21 Santee at #12 Animo Robinson
#20 Crenshaw at #13 Diego Rivera
#19 USC Hybrid at #14 Hollywood
#22 Foshay at #11 Alliance Marine-Innovation
#23 Contreras at #10 Hawkins
#18 Locke vs. #15 New West Charter, 1:45 p.m. at Dignity Health Sports Park
DIVISION III
#17 Hamilton at #16 Franklin
#24 SOCES at #9 Jefferson
#21 Rise Kohyang at #12 Huntington Park
#20 WISH Academy vs. #13 Camino Nuevo, 12 p.m. at Glendale Sports Complex
#19 Kennedy at #14 Animo Watts
#22 TEACH Tech Charter at #11 Eagle Rock
#23 Alliance Health Services at #10 Reseda
#18 Roosevelt vs. #15 Smidt Tech at Glendale Sports Complex
DIVISION IV
#17 Lakeview Charter at #16 Animo Venice
#24 Washington at #9 Northridge Academy
#21 Fulton at #12 Stern
#20 Bravo at #13 Panorama
#19 Magnolia Science Academy at #14 Simon Tech
#22 Lincoln at #11 Manual Arts
#23 Academia Avance at #10 Stella
#18 Middle College at #15 West Adams
Note: Boys Divisions I-IV second round Saturday at 11 a.m. at higher seeds; Divisions I-IV quarterfinals Monday (girls) and Tuesday (boys) at higher seeds; Open semifinals Tuesday at 3 p.m. at higher seeds; Divisions I-IV semifinals Feb. 26 (girls) and 27 (boys) at 3 p.m. at higher seeds; Open finals Feb. 28 at Valley College; Divisions I-IV finals Feb. 28 or March 1.
