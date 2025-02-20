Advertisement
High School Sports

High school soccer: City Section boys and girls playoff pairings

Soccer ball on field.
(Getty Images)
By Los Angeles Times staff

HIGH SCHOOL SOCCER

CITY SECTION PLAYOFFS

GIRLS

WEDNESDAY’S RESULTS

FIRST ROUND

DIVISION I

#16 Marquez 2, #17 Mendez 1

#20 Canoga Park 2, #13 Legacy 0

#14 South East 2, #19 Gardena 0

#18 Bell 2, #15 King/Drew 1

DIVISION II

#17 Roybal 4, #16 New Designs University Park 1

#9 Eagle Rock 11, #24 Burton 0

#12 Smidt Tech 5, #21 Valor Academy 1

#13 Animo Robinson 1, #20 Bernstein 0

#19 Jefferson 2, #14 Foshay 0

#22 Sun Valley Magnet 2, #11 San Fernando 1

#23 Magnolia Science Academy 1, #10 Torres 0

#15 Gertz-Ressler 2, #18 Anime Bunche 1

DIVISION III

#17 Stern 7, #16 Simon Tech 2

#9 Sylmar 9, #24 Animo Watts 0

#21 Stella 2, #12 Collins Family 1

#13 Orthopaedic 2, #20 Alliance Bloomfield 1

#19 Larchmont 2, #14 Van Nuys 2 (Larchmont wins 4-2 on penalty kicks)

#11 Narbonne 12, #22 Alliance Health Services 0

#10 East Valley 3, #23 Dorsey 2

#15 Maywood Academy 3, #18 Franklin 0

DIVISION IV

#16 Westchester 3, #17 Alliance Marine-Innovation 0

#9 Bravo 4, #24 Animo South LA 0

#12 Monroe 3, #21 Washington 0

#13 Annenberg 6, #20 Animo Venice 0

#19 USC-MAE 2, #14 Academia Avance 1

#11 ESAT 2, #22 Jordan 0

#10 Rise Kohyang 1, #23 Fulton 0

#15 Animo De La Hoya 5, #18 University Prep Value 2

THURSDAY’S SCHEDULE

(All games at 3 p.m. unless noted)

QUARTERFINALS

OPEN DIVISION

#8 Roosevelt vs. #1 Cleveland at Taft

#5 GALA vs. #4 Palisades at Birmingham

#6 Venice at #3 Granada Hills

#7 El Camino Real at #2 San Pedro, 4 p.m.

FRIDAY’S SCHEDULE

(All games at 3 p.m. unless noted)

SECOND ROUND

DIVISION I

#16 Marquez at #1 South Gate

#9 LACES at #8 Banning

#12 Aspire Ollin at #5 New West

#20 Canoga Park at #4 Verdugo Hills

#14 South East at #3 Marshall

#11 Angelou at #6 Birmingham

#10 North Hollywood at #7 Hamilton

#18 Bell at #2 Kennedy

DIVISION II

#17 Roybal at #1 Taft

#9 Eagle Rock at #8 USC Hybrid

#12 Smidt Tech at #5 Lakeview Charter

#13 Animo Robinson at #4 Fremont

#Jefferson at #3 Fairfax

#22 Sun Valley Magnet at #6 Grant

#23 Magnolia Science Academy at #7 Arleta

#15 Gertz-Ressler at #2 Chatsworth

DIVISION III

#17 Stern at #1 Triumph Charter

#9 Sylmar at #8 Rancho Dominguez

#21 Stella at #5 SOCES

#13 Orthopaedic at #4 Huntington Park

#19 Larchmont at #3 Garfield

#11 Narbonne at #6 Harbor Teacher

#10 East Valley at #7 Port of LA

#15 Maywood CES at #2 Carson

DIVISION IV

#16 Westchester at #1 University

#9 Bravo at #8 Maywood Academy

#12 Monroe at #5 Middle College

#13 Annenberg at #4 Santee

#19 USC-MAE at #3 Downtown Magnets

#11 ESAT at #6 Diego Rivera

#10 Rise Kohyang at #7 Hollywood

#15 Animo De La Hoya at #2 RFK Community

BOYS

THURSDAY’S SCHEDULE

(All games at 3 p.m. unless noted)

QUARTERFINALS

OPEN DIVISION

#8 Granada Hills at #1 El Camino Real

#5 South Gate at #4 Venice

#6 Palisades at #3 South East

#7 San Fernando at #2 Birmingham

FIRST ROUND

DIVISION I

#17 Banning at #16 Cleveland

#20 Marquez at #13 Bernstein

#19 Mendez at #14 Garfield

#18 Belmont at #15 Bell

DIVISION II

#17 Neuwirth Leadership at #16 Fremont

#24 Orthopaedic at #9 East Valley

#21 Santee at #12 Animo Robinson

#20 Crenshaw at #13 Diego Rivera

#19 USC Hybrid at #14 Hollywood

#22 Foshay at #11 Alliance Marine-Innovation

#23 Contreras at #10 Hawkins

#18 Locke vs. #15 New West Charter, 1:45 p.m. at Dignity Health Sports Park

DIVISION III

#17 Hamilton at #16 Franklin

#24 SOCES at #9 Jefferson

#21 Rise Kohyang at #12 Huntington Park

#20 WISH Academy vs. #13 Camino Nuevo, 12 p.m. at Glendale Sports Complex

#19 Kennedy at #14 Animo Watts

#22 TEACH Tech Charter at #11 Eagle Rock

#23 Alliance Health Services at #10 Reseda

#18 Roosevelt vs. #15 Smidt Tech at Glendale Sports Complex

DIVISION IV

#17 Lakeview Charter at #16 Animo Venice

#24 Washington at #9 Northridge Academy

#21 Fulton at #12 Stern

#20 Bravo at #13 Panorama

#19 Magnolia Science Academy at #14 Simon Tech

#22 Lincoln at #11 Manual Arts

#23 Academia Avance at #10 Stella

#18 Middle College at #15 West Adams

Note: Boys Divisions I-IV second round Saturday at 11 a.m. at higher seeds; Divisions I-IV quarterfinals Monday (girls) and Tuesday (boys) at higher seeds; Open semifinals Tuesday at 3 p.m. at higher seeds; Divisions I-IV semifinals Feb. 26 (girls) and 27 (boys) at 3 p.m. at higher seeds; Open finals Feb. 28 at Valley College; Divisions I-IV finals Feb. 28 or March 1.

More to Read

High School Sports

More From the Los Angeles Times

Advertisement