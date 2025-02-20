High school soccer: City Section boys and girls playoff pairings

More to Read

Note: Boys Divisions I-IV second round Saturday at 11 a.m. at higher seeds; Divisions I-IV quarterfinals Monday (girls) and Tuesday (boys) at higher seeds; Open semifinals Tuesday at 3 p.m. at higher seeds; Divisions I-IV semifinals Feb. 26 (girls) and 27 (boys) at 3 p.m. at higher seeds; Open finals Feb. 28 at Valley College; Divisions I-IV finals Feb. 28 or March 1.

#18 Roosevelt vs. #15 Smidt Tech at Glendale Sports Complex

#20 WISH Academy vs. #13 Camino Nuevo, 12 p.m. at Glendale Sports Complex

#18 Locke vs. #15 New West Charter, 1:45 p.m. at Dignity Health Sports Park

(All games at 3 p.m. unless noted)

#10 East Valley at #7 Port of LA

#12 Aspire Ollin at #5 New West

#5 GALA vs. #4 Palisades at Birmingham

#8 Roosevelt vs. #1 Cleveland at Taft

