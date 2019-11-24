LeBron James is relying on iPad to watch son Bronny during Sierra Canyon games

Earlier this week, after the Lakers played their latest NBA road game, LeBron James went out to dinner with Chris Paul and several others. He used his iPad to watch son Bronny make his high school basketball debut for Chatsworth Sierra Canyon.

James is just like any father wanting to see his son play but also has to deal with work commitments. Luckily, ESPN’s various networks are broadcasting 15 Sierra Canyon games this season, helping him stay in touch when he’s busy with his NBA commitments.

Lakers beat writer Tania Ganguli asked James how fun it was to watch Bronny’s debut:

LeBron speaking on Bronny and Sierra Canyon’s debut 👑 pic.twitter.com/bDHGqRMPvK — Sierra Canyon Boys Basketball (@SCanyonBBall) November 23, 2019

“I mean, it’s bittersweet for me,” he said. “Obviously I would love to be there. You know, it’s my son’s first high school basketball game. So that was the bitter part of it. The sweet part of it is technology is amazing. And I got an opportunity to have dinner with one of my best friends in CP and also watch my son and my nephew in Zaire and like, my little nephews, the rest of them on the team. So, thank God for technology and the ability to be able to still watch my son. So, it was bittersweet.”