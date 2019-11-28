Copyright © 2019, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy
High School Sports

Snow, rain, turkey and football practice on Thanksgiving

SNOW.jpg
Palmdale Highland linebacker Daniel Brown plows into what had been a snowman during football practice on Thursday.
(Twitter)
By Eric SondheimerColumnist  
Nov. 28, 2019
1:23 PM
With snow covering Palmdale on Thanksgiving morning and the temperature in the 30s, Highland football coach Richard Lear gave his players the option of practicing inside or outside in preparation for Saturday’s Southern Section Division 9 championship game against North Torrance. The answer: outside.

“It wasn’t our most productive practice but might have been our funnest,” Lear said.

Linebacker Daniel Brown looked like a Marvel superhero as he sent his body flying, cutting a snowman that had been built on the field in half.

“Hopefully he can tackle like that on Saturday,” Lear said.

Meanwhile, Birmingham players held a walk-through in a light drizzle in preparation for Friday’s City Section Open Division championship game against Banning at El Camino College. Banning players were doing the same in Wilmington.

Eric Sondheimer
Eric Sondheimer is the prep sports columnist for the Los Angeles Times. He has been honored seven times by the California Prep Sportswriters Assn. for best prep sports column.
