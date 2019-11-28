Snow, rain, turkey and football practice on Thanksgiving

With snow covering Palmdale on Thanksgiving morning and the temperature in the 30s, Highland football coach Richard Lear gave his players the option of practicing inside or outside in preparation for Saturday’s Southern Section Division 9 championship game against North Torrance. The answer: outside.

“It wasn’t our most productive practice but might have been our funnest,” Lear said.

Linebacker Daniel Brown looked like a Marvel superhero as he sent his body flying, cutting a snowman that had been built on the field in half.

“Hopefully he can tackle like that on Saturday,” Lear said.

Advertisement

Meanwhile, Birmingham players held a walk-through in a light drizzle in preparation for Friday’s City Section Open Division championship game against Banning at El Camino College. Banning players were doing the same in Wilmington.