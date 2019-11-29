Prep basketball roundup: Santa Clarita Christian takes down Rancho Christian

Santa Clarita Christian (3-0) is looking like a potential Southern Section Open Division playoff team after upsetting Rancho Christian 90-79 in the semifinals of the BattleZone basketball tournament on Friday night at Corona Centennial.

Josh O’Garro scored 22 points to lead Santa Clarita Christian. Five players reached double figures. Evan Mobley scored 21 points for Rancho Christian. Santa Clarita Christian will play Sacramento Sheldon in Saturday’s final. Sheldon defeated Corona Centennial 74-67. Marcus Bagley scored 28 points. Paris Dawson had 23 points for Centennial.

St. John Bosco stayed unbeaten with a 76-54 win over St. Francis. Josh Camper had 22 points for the Braves. Jason Gallant had 28 points for St. Francis.

Chaminade advanced to the championship game of its own tournament with an 81-59 win over Calabasas. Center Abe Eagle led the way with 24 points. Kenneth Simpson added 18 points and Keith Higgins 15 points.

Crespi improved to 5-0 with a 74-64 win over Valencia. Freshman Mike Price scored 21 points and Rob Power added 20 points. Noah Veluzat led Valencia with 31 points. Crespi will play Chaminade on Saturday for the tourney title.

Kyle MacLean scored 24 points in Westlake’s 85-56 win over Moorpark to improve to 4-0. Troy Anderson scored 35 points for Moorpark.

In Georgia, Joshua Christopher scored 36 points in Mayfair’s 87-79 loss to McEachern.

Loyola defeated Mira Costa 63-55. John Belardi had 18 points.