Prep basketball roundup: Dylan Andrews scores 25 points to help Windward win in Northern California

Windward is off to a 5-0 start in boys’ basketball and living up to expectations.

Sophomore Dylan Andrews scored 25 points on Saturday night to help the Wildcats defeat Clovis West 67-62. Cole Anderson scored 38 points for Clovis West in the NorCal Tip-Off Classic.

Chaminade won its own tournament championship by beating Mission League rival Crespi 72-68. Kenneth Simpson Jr. was unstoppable with 34 points. Freshman Mike Price had 21 points for Crespi.

In the championship game of the El Monte tournament, Renaissance defeated St. John Bosco 53-50. Koat Keat finished with 16 points. Lemaj Lewis led St. John Bosco with 15 points.

Corona Centennial finished in third place in its tournament after a 70-62 win over Rancho Christian. Paris Dawson scored 19 points.

Kyle Brown scored 29 points in La Canada’s 58-50 win over Knight.

Santa Margarita defeated San Juan Hills 63-58. Jack McCloskey and JP Tijanich each scored 17 points.

Valencia defeated Simi Valley 84-44. Jake Hlywiak made five threes and had 25 points. Noah Veluzat added 22 points.

Crenshaw defeated Savanna 94-30. KJ Bradley had 20 points and Justin Cornelius 16.

Mason Hooks scored 16 points in Harvard-Westlake’s 79-47 win over Sylmar.

Santa Ana Mater Dei opened with an 85-25 win over San Marcos. Kentucky-bound Devin Askew scored 21 points.

Birmingham defeated Westlake 85-61. David Elliott led the Patriots with 22 points and Corey Cofield added 20 and James Nobles 17. Kyle MacLean had 19 points for Westlake.