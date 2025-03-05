High school basketball: Wednesday’s playoff scores and updated pairings
SOUTHERN CALIFORNIA REGIONALS
WEDNESDAY’S RESULTS
OPEN DIVISION
FIRST ROUND
BOYS
#1 Eastvale Roosevelt, bye
#4 Harvard-Westlake 70, #5 St. John Bosco 55
#3 Sherman Oaks Notre Dame 76, #6 Montgomery 56
#2 Santa Maria St. Joseph, bye
GIRLS
#1 Ontario Christian, bye
#4 Sierra Canyon 71, #5 Mission Hills 26
#3 Santa Ana Mater Dei 76, #6 Bishop Montgomery 40
#2 Etiwanda, bye
THURSDAY’S SCHEDULE
(All games at 7 p.m. unless noted)
QUARTERFINALS
BOYS
DIVISION I
#8 Santa Barbara at #1 Sierra Canyon
#5 Carlsbad at #4 JSerra
#6 Los Alamitos at #3 Redondo Union
#15 Torrey Pines at #7 Mira Costa
DIVISION II
#8 St. Augustine at #1 Riverside Poly
#5 Bakersfield Christian at #4 Santa Fe Christian
#6 Francis Parker at #3 Chatsworth
#7 Cleveland at #2 Westchester
DIVISION III
#8 Bakersfield North vs. #1 Palisades, 7:15 p.m. at Birmingham
#5 San Gabriel Academy at #4 Mission College Prep
#14 Washington Prep at #6 Maranatha
#15 Birmingham at #7 Mira Mesa
DIVISION IV
#9 Ramona at #1 Fresno Christian
#13 Garden Grove Pacifica at #5 Van Nuys Grant
#11 Bernstein at #3 Sun Valley Poly
#7 Granada Hills at #2 Fairfax
DIVISION V
#8 Strathmore at #1 Hacienda Heights Wilson
#5 Diamond Ranch at #4 Kaiser
#6 Sierra Vista at #3 Alhambra
#7 Math & Science College Prep at #2 Pacific Ridge
GIRLS
DIVISION I
#9 Harvard-Westlake at #1 Fairmont Prep
#5 Rancho Christian at #4 Windward
#14 Westview at #8 Brentwood
#7 Moreno Valley at #2 Sage Hill
DIVISION II
#14 Palos Verdes at #1 Monache
#5 Portola at #4 El Capitan
#6 Arroyo Grande at #3 San Diego Cathedral
#15 Mark Keppel at #7 Rancho Bernardo
DIVISION III
#8 El Cajon Christian vs. #1 Palisades, 5:30 p.m. at Birmingham
#5 Chula Vista Mater Dei at #4 Carlsbad
#11 King/Drew at #3 Garfield
#10 Culver City at #2 El Camino Real
DIVISION IV
#8 Tesoro at #1 Cantwell-Sacred Heart
#5 Gahr at #4 Verdugo Hills
#6 Santa Ynez at #3 Granada Hills
#10 Chatsworth at #2 Cerritos Whitney
DIVISION V
#8 St. Pius X-St. Matthias at #1 La Palma Kennedy
#12 Gabrielino at #4 Rosamond
#11 Crawford at #3 Hillcrest
#7 Santa Ana at #2 University Prep Value
SATURDAY’S SCHEDULE
(All games at 7 p.m. unless noted)
OPEN DIVISION
SEMIFINALS
BOYS
#4 Harvard-Westlake at #1 Eastvale Roosevelt
#3 Sherman Oaks Notre Dame at #2 Santa Maria St. Joseph
GIRLS
#4 Sierra Canyon at #1 Ontario Christian
#3 Santa Ana Mater Dei at #2 Etiwanda
Note: Semifinals in all divisions are Sat., March 8 at higher seeds; Finals are Tues., March 11 at higher seeds.
