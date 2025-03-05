High school basketball: Wednesday’s playoff scores and updated pairings

SOUTHERN CALIFORNIA REGIONALS

WEDNESDAY’S RESULTS

OPEN DIVISION

FIRST ROUND

BOYS

#1 Eastvale Roosevelt, bye

#4 Harvard-Westlake 70, #5 St. John Bosco 55

#3 Sherman Oaks Notre Dame 76, #6 Montgomery 56

#2 Santa Maria St. Joseph, bye

GIRLS

#1 Ontario Christian, bye

#4 Sierra Canyon 71, #5 Mission Hills 26

#3 Santa Ana Mater Dei 76, #6 Bishop Montgomery 40

#2 Etiwanda, bye

THURSDAY’S SCHEDULE

(All games at 7 p.m. unless noted)

QUARTERFINALS

BOYS

DIVISION I

#8 Santa Barbara at #1 Sierra Canyon

#5 Carlsbad at #4 JSerra

#6 Los Alamitos at #3 Redondo Union

#15 Torrey Pines at #7 Mira Costa

DIVISION II

#8 St. Augustine at #1 Riverside Poly

#5 Bakersfield Christian at #4 Santa Fe Christian

#6 Francis Parker at #3 Chatsworth

#7 Cleveland at #2 Westchester

DIVISION III

#8 Bakersfield North vs. #1 Palisades, 7:15 p.m. at Birmingham

#5 San Gabriel Academy at #4 Mission College Prep

#14 Washington Prep at #6 Maranatha

#15 Birmingham at #7 Mira Mesa

DIVISION IV

#9 Ramona at #1 Fresno Christian

#13 Garden Grove Pacifica at #5 Van Nuys Grant

#11 Bernstein at #3 Sun Valley Poly

#7 Granada Hills at #2 Fairfax

DIVISION V

#8 Strathmore at #1 Hacienda Heights Wilson

#5 Diamond Ranch at #4 Kaiser

#6 Sierra Vista at #3 Alhambra

#7 Math & Science College Prep at #2 Pacific Ridge

GIRLS

DIVISION I

#9 Harvard-Westlake at #1 Fairmont Prep

#5 Rancho Christian at #4 Windward

#14 Westview at #8 Brentwood

#7 Moreno Valley at #2 Sage Hill

DIVISION II

#14 Palos Verdes at #1 Monache

#5 Portola at #4 El Capitan

#6 Arroyo Grande at #3 San Diego Cathedral

#15 Mark Keppel at #7 Rancho Bernardo

DIVISION III

#8 El Cajon Christian vs. #1 Palisades, 5:30 p.m. at Birmingham

#5 Chula Vista Mater Dei at #4 Carlsbad

#11 King/Drew at #3 Garfield

#10 Culver City at #2 El Camino Real

DIVISION IV

#8 Tesoro at #1 Cantwell-Sacred Heart

#5 Gahr at #4 Verdugo Hills

#6 Santa Ynez at #3 Granada Hills

#10 Chatsworth at #2 Cerritos Whitney

DIVISION V

#8 St. Pius X-St. Matthias at #1 La Palma Kennedy

#12 Gabrielino at #4 Rosamond

#11 Crawford at #3 Hillcrest

#7 Santa Ana at #2 University Prep Value

SATURDAY’S SCHEDULE

(All games at 7 p.m. unless noted)

OPEN DIVISION

SEMIFINALS

BOYS

#4 Harvard-Westlake at #1 Eastvale Roosevelt

#3 Sherman Oaks Notre Dame at #2 Santa Maria St. Joseph

GIRLS

#4 Sierra Canyon at #1 Ontario Christian

#3 Santa Ana Mater Dei at #2 Etiwanda

Note: Semifinals in all divisions are Sat., March 8 at higher seeds; Finals are Tues., March 11 at higher seeds.