Running back Damien Moore of Bishop Amat is Mission League MVP

Running back Damien Moore of Bishop Amat has been named the most valuable player in the Mission League. He led the Lancers to the league championship.

The co-offensive MVPs are junior quarterback Miller Moss of Alemany and running back Willy Camacho of Chaminade. The defensive MVP was Ethan Rodriguez of Bishop Amat. The MVP lineman was Elijah Ponder of Bishop Amat.

First-team all-league

Offense

Advertisement

Michael Alarcon, Bishop Amat, Sr.; Donavan Clinton, Bishop Amat, Jr.; Jacob Ramriez, Bishop Amat, Sr.; Albert Souza, Bishop Amat, Sr.; Jaylen Henderson, Chaminade, Jr. ; Brian Oney, Chaminade, Sr.; J.P. Reilly, Chaminade, Sr.; Jonathan Arellano, Alemany, Sr.; Floyd Chalk, Alemany, So.; Kevin Green Jr., Alemany, So.; Sean Guyton, SO Notre Dame, Sr.; Quintin Lyons, Notre Dame, Sr.; Brendan Pernecky, Loyola, Sr.; Elijah Davis, Gardena Serra, Jr.

Defense

Jared Grener, Bishop Amat, Sr.; Micah Hidalgo, Bishop Amat, Jr.; Dyson McCutcheon, Bishop Amat, Jr.; Steven Nava, Bishop Amat, Sr.; Dalaun Bright, Chaminade, Sr.; Isaac Gallegos, Chaminade, Sr.; CJ Miller, Chaminade, Sr.; Niuafe Tuiihalamaka, Alemany, So.; Jaylin Smith, Alemany, Jr.; Justin Horton, Notre Dame, Sr.; Evan McLurkin, Notre Dame, Sr.; Jake Moore, Notre Dame, Jr.; Steven Arellano, Loyola, Sr.; Ceyair Wright, Loyola, Jr.; Lando Brown, Loyola, Jr.; Devyn King, Serra, Sr.