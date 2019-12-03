Prep basketball roundup: Ed Azzam gets victory No. 900 as Westchester coach

Veteran Westchester coach Ed Azzam chose not to retire, so the Comets welcomed him back on Tuesday in an opening game of the Comets’ tournament by delivering career victory No. 900 in a 73-20 victory over Horace Mann.

Westchester will play Santa Monica on Thursday in a quarterfinal game at 6 p.m. Santa Monica defeated Gardena 60-50. The other quarterfinal will match Renaissance against St. Bernard at 7:30 p.m. Renaissance held off Long Beach Poly 52-50. Koat Keat scored 30 points. Ben Jones had 14 points for the Jackrabbits. St. Bernard defeated Hart 85-54. Damion McDowell scored 21 points and Reece Dixon-Waters added 19.

No. 1 Sierra Canyon made its home debut before a packed crowd. The Trailblazers scored the game’s first 10 points en route to an 87-35 victory over Granada Hills. BJ Boston scored 25 points and Terren Frank 17. The Trailblazers (5-0) face a test against Santa Clarita Christian on Wednesday night at CSUN.

Well we now know Bronny James can dunk. pic.twitter.com/1lu6I44jMU — eric sondheimer (@latsondheimer) December 4, 2019

Chaminade stayed unbeaten with a 72-53 win over Santa Barbara in the Simi Valley tournament. Keith Higgins scored 24 points, Kenneth Simpson 23 and Abe Eagle grabbed 12 rebounds.

Oxnard improved to 5-0 with a 70-32 win over Golden Valley. Stacy Johnson scored 19 points. Valencia defeated Santa Paula 101-22. Noah Veluzat finished with 23 points and 10 assists. Sherman Oaks Notre Dame defeated University 105-85. Ben Shtolzberg had 32 points.

King-Drew (3-0) put itself in contention for a City Section Open Division spot with a 44-39 win over El Camino Real at Maranatha. Kalib LaCount scored 15 points. King-Drew and Washington Prep could be the teams to beat in the Coliseum League with Crenshaw.

Brentwood rallied for a 68-64 win over Culver City. Brayden Thomas had 16 points and Christian Moore returned from an injury to score 15 points. Freedom Rhames made a key three late in the game. Tyler Wiley had 21 points for Culver City. Pasadena defeated Palisades 63-54.

Damien defeated Marshall 75-26. Malik Thomas finished with 23 points.

In a top girls matchup, defending Open Division state champion Sierra Canyon defeated defending City Section Open Division champion Granada Hills 69-40.

