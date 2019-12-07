Prep basketball roundup: Chaminade (8-0) wins Simi Valley tournament championship

Chaminade rolled to its eighth consecutive basketball victory on Saturday night, defeating Westlake 78-59 to win the Simi Valley tournament championship.

The duo of Keith Higgins and Kenneth Simpson continued their strong play. Higgins finished with 23 points and Simpson had 19 points. Abe Eagle added 13 points and 13 rebounds. Simpson was named tournament MVP.

In Arizona, Santa Ana Mater Dei defeated Perry 77-42. Devin Askew scored 14 points and Nick Davidson, Harrison Hornery and Ryan Evans had 12 points apiece. Rancho Christian defeated New York Christ the King 77-74. Evan Mobley scored 22 points.

No. 1 Sierra Canyon defeated Millenium 76-66. BJ Boston had 22 points and Amari Bailey 18.

St. Bernard won the Westchester tournament championship with a 57-55 victory over Heritage Christian. Nick Bowden was named tournament MVP. Max Allen, a transfer from Bishop Gorman, led Heritage Christian with 16 points.

Etiwanda (8-1) took third place in the Westchester tournament with a 52-36 win over Westchester. Jahmai Mashack had 17 points. Bishop Montgomery defeated Santa Monica 46-38. Isaiah Johnson scored 20 points.

Peyton Watson scored 26 points in Long Beach Poly’s 56-40 win over South East. Saugus defeated Gardena 57-51. Adrian McIntyre had 24 points and Nate Perez 19. Renaissance defeated Washington Prep 49-41.

Windward won the St. Monica tournament with a 76-54 win over Taft. Devin Tillis scored 29 points.



Fairfax won the Maranatha tournament by holding off King-Drew 61-60. Keith Dinwiddie made one free throw with 4.5 seconds left to break the tie. Dinwiddie had 17 points. Justin Gladney led the Lions with 19 points. Fairfax begins the Western League on Wednesday against Palisades.

Servite won the Big Daddy tournament championship with a 60-54 win over Santiago. Andrew Cook scored 23 points and was named tournament MVP. Tajavis Miller added 22 points.

Birmingham finished third in a tournament in Nevada after a 67-31 win over Spanish Springs. David Elliott scored 22 points and Corey Cofield 20.

Clark Slajchert had 36 points in Oak Park’s 68-58 win over Pasadena.

Jake Hlywiak made six threes and had 22 points in Valencia’s 91-44 win over Moorpark.

Freedom Rhames scored 22 points and made six threes in Brentwood’s 72-57 win over Providence. Christian Moore added 20 points. Jordan Shelley had 18 for Providence.

Loyola defeated Culver City 64-60. Colby Brooks finished with 17 points.

Rolling Hills Prep defeated Salesian 57-41 to win the Mira Costa tournament. JT Tan was named MVP after finishing with 18 points and 10 rebounds. Benny Gealer added 15 points.

Crenshaw was beaten by Camarillo 81-71 despite 30 points from Justin Cornelius and 28 points from KJ Bradley.

Harvard-Westlake won the Burbank tournament championship with a 56-49 win over Damien. Mason Hooks had 19 points. Malik Thomas led Damien with 21 points.

In the championship game of the North Orange County tournament, Ian Martinez scored 35 points to lift JSerra past Mayfair 85-75.

Sherman Oaks Notre Dame defeated Mission Viejo 102-80 to improve to 8-1. Ben Shtolzberg had 28 points and 10 rebounds.

St. Margaret’s won the Los Amigos tournament with a 54-46 win over Estancia to improve to 6-0 under first-year coach Chris Nordstrom. Charlie Wohgelmuth was named MVP.