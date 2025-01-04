Prep basketball roundup: Ontario Christian girls avenge only defeat with win over Archbishop Mitty
Ontario Christian girls basketball avenged its only defeat Saturday, knocking off previously unbeaten San José Archbishop Mitty 61-44 at Carondelet High in Concord. Sophomore Kaleena Smith scored 23 points, Tati Griffin had 14 points and Sydney Douglas had 11 points and 11 rebounds.
Ontario Christian (20-1) lost to Archbishop Mitty 59-34 on Dec. 21. The Monarchs (9-1) lost their best player, McKenna Woliczko, to a knee injury in the second quarter on Saturday. Ontario Christian began to pull away in the fourth quarter.
Etiwanda 65, Monache 26: Aliyahna Morris scored 22 points for the Eagles, who have won seven consecutive games.
Sierra Canyon 84, Mission Hills 46: Jerzy Robinson contributed 22 points and 13 rebounds for 14-0 Sierra Canyon.
Harvard-Westlake 55, Mira Costa 53: Bella Spencer finished with 23 points for Harvard-Westlake.
Hart 61, St. Monica 51: Andrea Aina had 28 points and Morgan Mack added 18 points and 12 assists for Hart.
Washington Prep 54, Eagle Rock 42: Jay’la Ray had 27 points for 9-2 Washington Prep.
Dos Puebos 64, Sherman Oaks Notre Dame 51: Freshman Hamiley Arenas had 28 points for Notre Dame.
Boys basketball
Eastvale Roosevelt 56, Utah Layton Christian 36: Myles Walker led the way with 17 points for 18-1 Roosevelt in Arizona.
Santa Margarita 75, Campbell Hall 51: Kaiden Bailey made nine threes and finished with 35 points for the Eagles.
St. John Bosco 62, Henderson (Nev.) Coronado 61: The Braves rallied behind Elzie Harrington, who had 29 points.
St. Pius X-St. Matthias 61, Glendale (Ariz.) Ironwood 40: Douglas Langford Jr. had 15 points for 10-6 St. Pius.
Brentwood 67, St. Bernard 64: Freshman Shalen Sheppard scored 20 points and Shane Frazier added 18 points for 18-2 Brentwood.
AGBU 56, Moorpark 48: Isaiah Bennett had 21 points and nine assists for 16-2 AGBU.
Village Christian 73, Foothill 62: Sydney Natche led Village Christian with 20 points. Danny Kennard had 24 points and Lorenzo Turner 22 points for Foothill.
Rolling Hills Prep 47, Las Vegas Democracy Prep 42: Kawika Suter led a balanced attack with 13 points.
San Pedro 61, Boise (Idaho) Highland 59: In Idaho, the Pirates went on a 16-0 run to improve to 10-8. Zac Saavedra scored 20 points and Ricky Alonso had 19.
Simi Valley 70, Arleta 66: Joaquin Aleman finished with 24 points for Simi Valley.
Chaminade 52, Palos Verdes 50: Anthony Magee had 21 points for 17-3 Chaminade.
La Mirada 72, Volcano Vista 69: It took two overtimes before La Mirada claimed victory. Gene Roebuck had 28 points and 10 rebounds.
More to Read
Get our high school sports newsletter
Prep Rally is devoted to the SoCal high school sports experience, bringing you scores, stories and a behind-the-scenes look at what makes prep sports so popular.
You may occasionally receive promotional content from the Los Angeles Times.