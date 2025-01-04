Prep basketball roundup: Ontario Christian girls avenge only defeat with win over Archbishop Mitty

Sophomore guard Kaleena Smith of Ontario Christian has led her team to a 20-1 record.

Ontario Christian girls basketball avenged its only defeat Saturday, knocking off previously unbeaten San José Archbishop Mitty 61-44 at Carondelet High in Concord. Sophomore Kaleena Smith scored 23 points, Tati Griffin had 14 points and Sydney Douglas had 11 points and 11 rebounds.

Ontario Christian (20-1) lost to Archbishop Mitty 59-34 on Dec. 21. The Monarchs (9-1) lost their best player, McKenna Woliczko, to a knee injury in the second quarter on Saturday. Ontario Christian began to pull away in the fourth quarter.

Etiwanda 65, Monache 26: Aliyahna Morris scored 22 points for the Eagles, who have won seven consecutive games.

Sierra Canyon 84, Mission Hills 46: Jerzy Robinson contributed 22 points and 13 rebounds for 14-0 Sierra Canyon.

Harvard-Westlake 55, Mira Costa 53: Bella Spencer finished with 23 points for Harvard-Westlake.

Hart 61, St. Monica 51: Andrea Aina had 28 points and Morgan Mack added 18 points and 12 assists for Hart.

Washington Prep 54, Eagle Rock 42: Jay’la Ray had 27 points for 9-2 Washington Prep.

Dos Puebos 64, Sherman Oaks Notre Dame 51: Freshman Hamiley Arenas had 28 points for Notre Dame.

Boys basketball

Eastvale Roosevelt 56, Utah Layton Christian 36: Myles Walker led the way with 17 points for 18-1 Roosevelt in Arizona.

Santa Margarita 75, Campbell Hall 51: Kaiden Bailey made nine threes and finished with 35 points for the Eagles.

St. John Bosco 62, Henderson (Nev.) Coronado 61: The Braves rallied behind Elzie Harrington, who had 29 points.

St. Pius X-St. Matthias 61, Glendale (Ariz.) Ironwood 40: Douglas Langford Jr. had 15 points for 10-6 St. Pius.

Brentwood 67, St. Bernard 64: Freshman Shalen Sheppard scored 20 points and Shane Frazier added 18 points for 18-2 Brentwood.

AGBU 56, Moorpark 48: Isaiah Bennett had 21 points and nine assists for 16-2 AGBU.

Village Christian 73, Foothill 62: Sydney Natche led Village Christian with 20 points. Danny Kennard had 24 points and Lorenzo Turner 22 points for Foothill.

Rolling Hills Prep 47, Las Vegas Democracy Prep 42: Kawika Suter led a balanced attack with 13 points.

East Idaho Boys Tournament

San Pedro 61, Boise Highland 59



Zach Saavedra 20 points, 6 assists

Ricky Alonso 19 points (15 in the 2nd half)



Down 40-32, the Pirates went on a 16-0 run to hold off Highland.



San Pedro 61, Boise (Idaho) Highland 59: In Idaho, the Pirates went on a 16-0 run to improve to 10-8. Zac Saavedra scored 20 points and Ricky Alonso had 19.

Simi Valley 70, Arleta 66: Joaquin Aleman finished with 24 points for Simi Valley.

Chaminade 52, Palos Verdes 50: Anthony Magee had 21 points for 17-3 Chaminade.

La Mirada 72, Volcano Vista 69: It took two overtimes before La Mirada claimed victory. Gene Roebuck had 28 points and 10 rebounds.