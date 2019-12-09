JSerra has become a virtual farm system for UCLA baseball

JSerra’s baseball team has become almost a farm system for UCLA baseball and coach John Savage.

When standout junior infielder Cody Schrier announced his commitment to the Bruins on Sunday, he became the fourth member of JSerra’s class of 2021 to choose the Bruins.

The other commitments from the San Juan Capistrano high school are pitchers Gage Jump and Luke Jewett and outfielder Gabe D’Arcy. They might want to start playing the UCLA fight song in pregame fielding drills.

JSerra has been a productive training ground for UCLA baseball players. Among the grads who headed to UCLA were Chase Strumpf, Jake Pries, Casey Worden and current Bruin Michael Curialle. Catcher Austin Hedges of the San Diego Padres signed with UCLA out of JSerra but ended up turning pro.

JSerra coach Brett Kay has sent players to USC, Baylor and lots of schools, but he said most of his players who chose UCLA raved about the experience.

Kay is closing in fast on Hart coach Jim Ozella, who’s another feeder for UCLA. Seven former players from the Santa Clarita high school have ended up as Bruins, including Trevor Bauer, Trevor Brown, Dayton Provost, Billy Susdorf, Jack Ralston and Valaika brothers Pat and Nick. An eighth player, Cole Roederer, signed out of high school with the Chicago Cubs instead of enrolling at UCLA. And Ozella sent Billy Scott to UCLA when he was coaching at Alemany.