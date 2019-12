Andrew Hernandez of San Fernando is Valley Mission League MVP

Standout running back Andrew Hernandez of San Fernando has been selected the Valley Mission League player of the year.

The co-offensive players of the year were quarterback Trent Butler of Reseda and sophomore receiver Dominic Arango-Serna of Canoga Park. The offensive lineman of the year was Andres Valles of San Fernando.

The defensive players of the year were Agustin Medina of San Fernando and Joshua Christopher of Canoga Park. The defensive linemen of the year were Sepehr Amjadi of Reseda and Tui Tuifua of San Fernando.

Senior Athlete Andrew Hernandez pic.twitter.com/nZOVmj3nUA — SFTigerfootball (@CCTigers93) September 4, 2019

The top kicker and punter were Alain Gomez of Canoga Park and Nicolas Ledezma of Kennedy.

Advertisement

First-team all-league

Offense

Offensive linemen: Ramira Rios, Panorama, senior; Francisco Argott, Kennedy, junior; Amin Toledo, Canoga Park, junior; Santiago Chavez, Panorama, junior; Salvador Lopez, Reseda, junior

Backs: Bradley Pierce, San Fernando, senior; Jorge Hernandez, Canoga Park, junior; Felix Rodriguez, San Fernando, junior

Wide receivers: Christopher Parker, San Fernando, senior; Dranel Rhodes, Reseda, senior; Mario Martinez, Reseda, senior

Advertisement

Athete: Emiliano Contreras, Sylmar, junior

Quarterbacks: Adrian Lopez, San Fernando, senior; David Gomez, Canoga Park, senior

Defense

Defensive linemen: Javier Cadenas, Sylmar, senior; J’Quaerian Ladson, Canoga Park, senior; Hector Gutierrez, Canoga Park, senior; Jorge Duenas, San Fernando, junior; Carlos Cruz, Van Nuys, senior

Linebackers: Saleem Marshall, Reseda, sophomore; Prophet Tagoai, Reseda, senior; Melvin Linares, Panorama, sophomore; Elias Toscano, Kennedy, junior; Robert Valdez, San Fernando, junior; Benny Dorado, Panorama, junior; Julian Soto, Kennedy, junior

Defensive backs: Da’marrie Smith, Reseda, sophomore; Christian Rangel, San Fernando, senior