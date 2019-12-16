Mason White of Birmingham is West Valley League MVP

Receiver-defensive back Mason White of Birmingham has been selected the MVP of the West Valley League. White led Birmingham to the league title and the City Section Open Division title.

The offensive player of the year is junior quarterback Jackson Dadich of Birmingham. The defensive player of the year is linebacker Christopher Figueroa of Birmingham. The defensive lineman of the year is Hendrix Lopez of Birmingham. The offensive lineman of the year is Elijah Vasquez of El Camino Real.

First-team all-league

Offense

OL_Max Jimenez, Birmingham, Sr.; Jose Rivera, Birmingham, Sr.; Sal Ochoa, Granada Hills, Sr.; George Garcia, Cleveland, Sr.; Sebastian Zamora, Chatsworth, Sr.

WR_Arlis Boardingham, Birmingham, So.; Gonzalo Robledo, Birmingham, Sr.; Bryce Smets, El Camino Real, Sr.

RB_Tyreese Conner, El Camino Real, Sr.; Sam Ahn, Granada Hills, Sr.; Justin Tapia, Granada Hills, Sr.; Kariem Muhammad, Cleveland, Sr.; Caleb McCarty, Cleveland, Sr.; Samuel Orellano, Cleveland, Sr.

K_Anthony Raya, El Camino Real, Sr.

Defense



DL_Carlos Rivera, Birmingham, So.; Jamil Thomas, El Camino Real, Sr.; Talib Salahuddin, El Camino Real, Jr.; Sasha Vekic, Granada Hills, Jr.; Jesus Monroy, Chatsworth, Jr.

LB_Delamonte Barnes, Birmingham, So.; Kenny Nwobi, El Camino Real, Sr.; David Vasquez, El Camino Real, Sr.; Matthew Saraceno, Chatsworth, So.; Christopher Gilpin, Taft, Jr.

DB_Jeremiah Cox, Birmingham, Jr.; Marcus Arthur, Birmingham, So.; Tyler Gordon, El Camino Real, Sr.; Jeremy Patterson, Taft, Sr.

