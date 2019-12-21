Football lineman of the year: Drake Metcalf of St. John Bosco

Drake Metcalf played football this season as if every snap meant something. And it did.

The Bellflower St. John Bosco offensive tackle who is bound for Stanford was passionate about helping his team win a championship. Thanks to the Braves’ blocking up front in support of quarterback DJ Uiagalelei, St. John Bosco upset No. 1-seeded Santa Ana Mater Dei to win the Southern Section Division 1 championship, then knocked off Concord De La Salle in the CIF state championship Open Division bowl game.

Metcalf, 6 feet 2 and 275 pounds, has been selected The Times’ lineman of the year.

He started the year recovering from surgery on his thumb and ended it celebrating at Cerritos College by playing for the No. 1 team in California.

“I had a duty to my team and my coaches to give my all to a greater cause, which was beating Mater Dei in the championship,” Metcalf said. “We were doubted by many but came back.”

The Braves were down 28-5 before rallying for a 39-34 victory in one of the greatest comebacks in championship game history.

Metcalf kept pushing and blocking and hustling. That’s who he is — determined to succeed on the field and in the classroom.