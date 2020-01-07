Copyright © 2020, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | CA Notice of Collection | Do Not Sell My Info
High School Sports

Valencia holds off Saugus 62-59 in Foothill League opener

IMG_1740.jpg
Noah Veluzat finished with 24 points in Valencia’s 62-59 win over Saugus on Tuesday night.
(Eric Sondheimer / Los Angeles Times)
By Eric SondheimerColumnist  
Jan. 7, 2020
8:14 PM
Junior point guard Noah Veluzat’s scoring and passing propelled Valencia to a 62-59 victory over Saugus on Tuesday night in an entertaining Foothill League opener at Valencia.

Veluzat finished with 24 points to help Valencia (12-4), which had a hard time putting away the Centurions (12-6). Valencia held a lead as large as 11 points in the second half, but Saugus found itself in position to tie the score. The Centurions had the ball with 9.7 seconds left. Valencia, however, did not let the Centurions get a good look at the basket, and the game ended with a steal.

Nate Perez finished with 19 points for Saugus and Adrian McIntrye had 14. Veluzat was given room to maneuver because Saugus was focused on stopping leading scorer Jake Hlywiak, who started the game one-for-eight shooting and finished with 10 points. Junior Camacho connected on a key three for Valencia in the final minute and finished with 13 points.

“It was no surprise they were able to stay close,” Veluzat said of Saugus, whose players wore “Saugus Strong” T-shirts in warmups.

Both schools’ student sections were loud and enthusiastic in an intense neighborhood matchup.

“Great atmosphere,” Veluzat said.

Eric Sondheimer
Eric Sondheimer is the prep sports columnist for the Los Angeles Times. He has been honored seven times by the California Prep Sportswriters Assn. for best prep sports column.
