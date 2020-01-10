Prep basketball roundup: Ian Martinez lifts JSerra to 55-54 win over St. John Bosco

How good is Ian Martinez of JSerra?

The Utah-bound senior is certainly playing as if he’s one of the top 10 basketball players in Southern California. On Friday night, he scored 29 points and had the assist to Francesco Borra with nine seconds left that gave JSerra a 55-54 road victory over St. John Bosco in a Trinity League thriller.

Mater Dei defeated Servite 83-68. Devin Askew contributed 25 points. Kunal Bagga had 20 points and Tajavis Miller 17 for Servite. Orange Lutheran defeated Santa Margarita 38-32.

Etiwanda and Damien are on a collision course to meet for first place in the Baseline League. The two schools are set to play next Friday, Jan. 17, at Etiwanda.

Etiwanda (15-2, 2-0) defeated Rancho Cucamonga 81-37. Darryl Jackson had 17 points and Tyree Campbell 15. Damien (14-4, 2-0) defeated Chino Hills 77-62. Malik Thomas finished with 25 points.

In the West Valley League, El Camino Real is 2-0 after an 87-57 win over Chatsworth. Aaron Cortes and Rameon Witt each scored 17 points.

In the Foothill League, West Ranch defeated Saugus 75-69. Jonah El-Farra had 24 points and 14 rebounds. Adrian McIntyre scored 20 points for Saugus. Valencia defeated Hart 82-64. Noah Veluzat had 26 points and nine rebounds.

In the Mission League, Harvard-Westlake’s size was too much for Alemany in a 65-47 victory. Brase Dottin scored 19 points and Mason Hooks had 18 points. Sherman Oaks Notre Dame rallied from a double-digit deficit in the second half to defeat Loyola on the road in overtime 97-96. Ben Shtolzberg had 33 points, including clutch free throws in overtime. Ryan Engs added 23 points.

Agoura defeated Simi Valley 68-59 to go 2-0 in the Coastal Canyon League. Clark Slajchert scored 40 points in Oak Park’s 64-50 win over Camarillo.

Corona Centennial rolled to an 88-38 win over Corona. Paris Dawson and Jared McCain each scored 14 points.

Oxnard defeated Buena 99-58.

Crossroads defeated Brentwood 69-65. Christian Moore had 25 points for Brentwood.

St. Anthony defeated Gardena Serra 59-32. Jadon Jones had 15 points. Bishop Montgomery defeated Cantwell-Sacred Heart 99-29. Kristopher Krause had 19 points.

Max Allen had 35 points and 20 rebounds to lead Heritage Christian past Valley Christian 83-66.

Westlake defeated Calabasas 61-49. Kyle MacLean and JT Thompson each had 17 points.