Athletic trainer goes into action after Crenshaw coach Ed Waters collapses

Crenshaw basketball coach Ed Waters was in stable condition and talking in a hospital ICU on Thursday, according to a school official. The school’s athletic trainer and her students provided critical help during the medical emergency near the end of a basketball game against View Park Prep on Wednesday night, athletic director Chris Burgess said.

Waters collapsed in front of his bench at Angelou High with 31 seconds left in a 48-47 game. That’s when athletic trainer Ellen Kelly, who works with Team HEAL, went into action. She’s also a teacher at Crenshaw who trains students. She always carries with her an AED, which is used to help those experiencing sudden cardiac arrest. She and others began CPR and retrieved the AED while waiting for paramedics, Burgess said.

“She’s a hero,” Burgess said. “If she wouldn’t had been there, we might have lost him.”

There are very few certified athletic trainers among Los Angeles Unified School District schools. Team HEAL has helped schools get access to trainers. Crenshaw, Dorsey, Banning, Carson and Westchester all have trainers through the program, which was founded by Dr. Clarence L. Shields.

Perhaps this incident will focus attention on the need to get athletic trainers in more schools.

