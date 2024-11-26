Crenshaw’s Robert Garrett becomes City Section’s winningest football coach

Crenshaw football coach Robert Garrett has become the City Section’s winningest football coach.

Crenshaw High‘s Robert Garrett is now the winningest football coach in City Section history, according to CalHiSports.com.

He has 290 victories, passing former Carson coach Gene Vollnogle, who had 289.

Garrett, who began coaching at Crenshaw in 1988, had a 6-5 record this season. He has a career mark of 290-137-3 (not including forfeits).

“That’s a great historic accomplishment for our neighborhood, for Crenshaw and for the City Section,” Garrett said. “I feel good about it.”

Advertisement

Garrett now plans to focus on the goal of reaching 300 victories.

The Jefferson High graduate wants everyone to know that hard work and dedication can lead to success.