Corona Centennial rolls to victory over Windward

Corona Centennial (21-2) continues to make a powerful case that it’s very much in the running for a Southern Section Open Division championship. The Huskies won their 17th consecutive game on Saturday night, defeating Windward 66-45 at the Rolling Hills Prep State Preview Classic at Harbor College.

Windward lost to No. 1-ranked Sierra Canyon by three points on Thursday. Centennial opened a 14-point halftime lead and was never threatened. The Huskies keep playing strong defense while relying on unselfish team play. Paris Dawson finished with 24 points and freshman Jared McCain added 14 points.

Santa Monica pulled off the upset of the night at Harbor College, defeating Harvard-Westlake 49-35. Malachi Jones and Daniel Michelini-Jackson each scored 11 points. Mason Hooks scored 16 points for Harvard-Westlake.

David Elliott made a three-point shot with three seconds left to lift Birmingham past Mayfair 83-80. McDonald’s All-American Joshua Christopher scored 39 points for Mayfair. Dior Johnson added 34 points. Corey Cofield led Birmingham with 27 points. Elliott had 22 points and Elisha Cofield 20.

Brentwood held off El Camino Real 65-63 even though standout guard Christian Moore didn’t play because of illness. Thomas Oosterbroek scored 20 points and Brayden Thomas added 16 points and 12 rebounds. Karl Ashley scored 17 points for El Camino Real.

Peyton Watson scored 33 points in Long Beach Poly’s 68-48 win over Taft, which played without starters Ramel Lloyd and Jason Hart.

Ribet is 18-1 after a 74-46 win over Sylmar.

Rolling Hills Prep defeated Loyola 68-48. JT Tan finished with 16 points and eight rebounds.

Westchester defeated Colony 52-34. Marland Harris had 16 points.

Rancho Christian defeated Riverside Poly 73-71. DJ Davis scored 27 points, Evan Oliver 24 and Lamont Butler 20 points for Poly. Evan Mobley finished with 28 points and Dominick Harris 21 for Rancho Christian.,

