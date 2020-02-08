Basketball: City playoff pairings

CITY BOYS’ BASKETBALL
OPEN DIVISION
Quarterfinals, Friday, 7 p.m. unless noted
#8 El Camino Real at # 1 Fairfax
#5 Gardena at #4 Birmingham, Thursday
#6 Taft at #3 King/Drew
#7 Washington at #2 Westchester
Notes: Consolation semifinals. Feb. 19, 7 p.m. at higher seeds; championship semifinals, Feb. 22, 6 and 8 p.m. at Los Angeles Southwest College; third-place and fifth-place games, Feb 26, 7 p.m. at higher seed. Championship, Feb. 29, 7:30 p.m. at Los Angeles Southwest College.
DIVISION I
First round, Friday, 7 p.m.
#16 Cleveland at #1 View Park
#9 Venice at #8 South Gate
#12 Van Nuys at #5 Palisades
#13 Carson at #4 Los Angeles University
#14 Fremont at #3 Grant
#11 Eagle Rock at #6 Narbonne
#10 Sylmar at #7 Crenshaw
#15 Dorsey at #2 Granada Hills
Notes: Quarterfinals, Feb. 19, 7 p.m. at higher seeds; semifinals, Feb. 22, noon and 1:30 p.m. at Los Angeles Southwest College. Championship, Feb. 29, 3 p.m. at Los Angeles Southwest College.
DIVISION II
First round, Wednesday, 7 p.m.
#17 Lincoln at #16 Hollywood
#20 Wilmington Banning at #13 Los Angeles Wilson
#19 Roybal at #14 Monroe
#18 Bell at #15 Sherman Oaks CES
Second round, Friday, 7 p.m.
Hollywood/Lincoln winner at #1 Chatsworth
#9 Manual Arts at #8 Los Angeles CES
#12 Los Angeles Marshall at #5 Verdugo Hills
Wilson/Banning winner at #4 South East
Monroe/Roybal winner at #3 Los Angeles Hamilton
#11 Los Angeles Roosevelt at #6 Granada Hills Kennedy
#10 Garfield at #7 San Pedro
Sherman Oaks CES/Bell winner at #2 Sun Valley Poly
Notes: Quarterfinals, Feb. 19, 7 p.m. at higher seeds; semifinals, Feb. 22 at Palisades (times TBA). Championship, Feb. 28, 8:30 p.m. at Birmingham.
DIVISION III
First round, Wednesday, 7 p.m.
#17 Central City Value at #16 Canoga Park
#20 Animo Venice at #13 Bravo
#19 Torres at #14 Sotomayor
#18 Animo De La Hoya at #15 Harbor Teacher
Second round, Friday, 7 p.m.
Canoga Park/Central City Value winner at #1 Arleta
#9 Huntington Park at #8 Locke
#12 Legacy at #5 Santee
Bravo/Animo Venice winner at #4 Mendez
Sotomayor/Torres winner at #3 San Fernando
#11 Vaughn at #6 Los Angeles
#10 Middle College at #7 Los Angeles Jordan
Harbor Teacher/Animo De La Hoya winner at #2 Jefferson
Notes: Quarterfinals, Feb. 19, 7 p.m. at higher seeds; semifinals, Feb. 22, 7 p.m. at higher seeds. Championship, Feb. 27, 7:30 p.m. at Birmingham.
DIVISION IV
First round, Wednesday, 7 p.m.
#17 CALS Early College at #16 Aspire Ollin
#20 Collins at #13 Northridge
#19 Lakeview at #14 Foshay
#18 Valor at #15 Triumph
Second round, Friday, 7 p.m.
Aspire Ollin/CALS Early College winner at #1 Maywood
#9 Franklin at #8 Elizabeth
#12 Panorama at #5 West Adams
Northridge/Collins winner at #4 Los Angeles Kennedy
Foshay/Lakeview winner at #3 Marquez
#11 New West at #6 Rivera
#10 Animo Robinson at #7 Port of Los Angeles
Triumph/Valor winner at #2 Sun Valley Magnet
Notes: Quarterfinals, Feb. 19, 7 p.m. at higher seeds; semifinals, Feb. 22, 7 p.m. at higher seeds. Championship, Feb. 26 at Palisades or Granada Hills, time TBA.
DIVISION V
First round, Wednesday, 7 p.m.
#17 Bright Star at #16 Rise Kohyang
#20 Los Angeles College Prep at #13 Los Angeles Leadership
#19 Fulton at #14 Annenberg
#18 Contreras at #15 Orthopaedic
Second round, Friday, 7 p.m.
Rise Kohyang/Bright Star winner at #1 Larchmont
#9 USC Hybrid at #8 Animo Bunche
#12 University Prep at #5 Neuwirth
Los Angeles Leadership/Los Angeles College Prep winner at #4 Maywood CES
Annenberg/Fulton winner at #3 Belmont
#11 Alliance Marine at #6 Academia Avance
#10 East College Prep at #7 Dymally
Orthopaedic/Contreras winner at #2 Math/Science
Notes: Quarterfinals, Feb. 19, 7 p.m. at higher seeds; semifinals, Feb. 22, 7 p.m. at higher seeds. Championship, Feb. 26 at Palisades or Granada Hills, time TBA.
CITY GIRLS’ BASKETBALL
OPEN DIVISION
Quarterfinals, Thursday, 7 p.m.
#8 Taft at #1 Palisades
#5 Narbonne at #4 El Camino Real
#6 Crenshaw at #3 Los Angeles Hamilton
#7 Legacy at #2 Granada Hills
Notes: Consolation semifinals. Feb. 18, 7 p.m. at higher seeds; championship semifinals, Feb. 22, 3 and 4:30 p.m. at Los Angeles Southwest College; third-place and fifth-place games, Feb 25, 7 p.m. at higher seed. Championship, Feb. 29, 5 p.m. at Los Angeles Southwest College.
DIVISION I
First round, Thursday, 7 p.m. unless noted
#16 Sylmar at #1 Westchester
#9 Venice at #8 Cleveland
#12 Arleta at #5 King/Drew
#13 San Fernando at #4 Garfield
#14 Fairfax at #3 Eagle Rock
#11 Dorsey at #6 Van Nuys
#10 North Hollywood at #7 Carson
#15 Los Angeles Roosevelt at #2 Birmingham, 5:30 p.m.
Notes: Quarterfinals, Feb. 18, 7 p.m. at higher seeds; semifinals, Feb. 21, 6:30 and 8 p.m. at Birmingham. Championship, Feb. 29, 1 p.m. at Los Angeles Southwest College.
DIVISION II
First round, Tuesday, 7 p.m.
#17 Sotomayor at #16 San Pedro
#20 Northridge at #13 West Adams
#19 Reseda at #14 Hollywood
#18 Los Angeles University at #15 Jefferson
Second round, Thursday, 7 p.m.
San Pedro/Sotomayor winner at #1 Los Angeles Marshall
#9 Torres at #8 Harbor Teacher
#12 Los Angeles Wilson at #5 Bell
West Adams/Northridge winner at #4 Sun Valley Poly
Hollywood/Reseda winner at #3 South Gate
#11 Chatsworth at #6 Los Angeles CES
#10 Lincoln at #7 Bravo
Jefferson/University winner at #2 Granada Hills Kennedy
Notes: Quarterfinals, Feb. 18, 7 p.m. at higher seeds; semifinals, Feb. 22 at Palisades (times TBA). Championship, Feb. 28, 6 p.m. at Birmingham.
DIVISION III
First round, Tuesday, 7 p.m.
#17 Aspire Ollin at #16 Gertz-Ressler
#20 Sherman Oaks CES at #13 Grant
#19 Animo Robinson at #14 Wilmington Banning
#18 Locke at #15 Community Charter
Second round, Thursday, 7 p.m.
Gertz-Ressler/Aspire Ollin winner at #1 Central City Value
#9 Triumph at #8 Academia Avance
#12 Contreras at #5 Lakeview
Grant/Sherman Oaks CES winner at #4 Stern
Banning/Animo Robinson winner at #3 South East
#11 Washington at #6 Mendez
#10 Port of Los Angeles at #7 Collins
Community Charter/Locke winner at #2 Marquez
Notes: Quarterfinals, Feb. 18, 7 p.m. at higher seeds; semifinals, Feb. 21, 7 p.m. at higher seeds. Championship, Feb. 27, 5 p.m. at Birmingham.
DIVISION IV
First round, Tuesday, 7 p.m.
#17 Bernstein at #16 New West
#20 Valley Arts/Sciences at #13 Los Angeles
#19 Animo Venice at #14 Orthopaedic
#18 Neuwirth at #15 Angelou
Second round, Thursday, 7 p.m.
New West/Bernstein winner at #1 Verdugo Hills
#9 Panorama at #8 Fremont
#12 Huntington Park at #5 Franklin
Los Angeles/Valley Arts/Sciences winner at #4 Chavez
Orthopaedic/Animo Venice winner at #3 Animo Watts
#11 USC Hybrid at #6 Los Angeles Kennedy
#10 Santee at #7 Animo De La Hoya
Angelou/Neuwirth winner at #2 Maywood
Notes: Quarterfinals, Feb. 18, 7 p.m. at higher seeds; semifinals, Feb. 21, 7 p.m. at higher seeds. Championship, Feb. 26 at Palisades or Granada Hills, time TBA.
DIVISION V
First round, Tuesday, 7 p.m.
#17 USC-Media Arts/Engineering at #16 Camino Nuevo
#20 Rise Kohyang at #13 Sun Valley Magnet
#19 Los Angeles Leadership at #14 Larchmont
#18 Episcopal at #15 New Designs Watts
Second round, Thursday, 7 p.m.
Camino Nuevo/USC-MAE winner at #1 Monroe
#9 Los Angeles Jordan at #8 Math/Science
#12 North Valley Military at #5 Roybal
Sun Valley Magnet/Rise Kohyang winner at #4 Fulton
Larchmont/Los Angeles Leadership winner at #3 Girls Leadership
#11 Dymally at #6 University Prep
#10 Rivera at #7 Animo Bunche
New Designs Watts/Episcopal winner at #2 Maywood CES
Notes: Quarterfinals, Feb. 18, 7 p.m. at higher seeds; semifinals, Feb. 21, 7 p.m. at higher seeds. Championship, Feb. 26 at Palisades or Granada Hills, time TBA.