Basketball: City playoff pairings

CITY BOYS’ BASKETBALL

OPEN DIVISION

Quarterfinals, Friday, 7 p.m. unless noted

#8 El Camino Real at # 1 Fairfax

#5 Gardena at #4 Birmingham, Thursday

#6 Taft at #3 King/Drew

#7 Washington at #2 Westchester

Notes: Consolation semifinals. Feb. 19, 7 p.m. at higher seeds; championship semifinals, Feb. 22, 6 and 8 p.m. at Los Angeles Southwest College; third-place and fifth-place games, Feb 26, 7 p.m. at higher seed. Championship, Feb. 29, 7:30 p.m. at Los Angeles Southwest College.

DIVISION I

First round, Friday, 7 p.m.

#16 Cleveland at #1 View Park

#9 Venice at #8 South Gate

#12 Van Nuys at #5 Palisades

#13 Carson at #4 Los Angeles University

#14 Fremont at #3 Grant

#11 Eagle Rock at #6 Narbonne

#10 Sylmar at #7 Crenshaw

#15 Dorsey at #2 Granada Hills

Notes: Quarterfinals, Feb. 19, 7 p.m. at higher seeds; semifinals, Feb. 22, noon and 1:30 p.m. at Los Angeles Southwest College. Championship, Feb. 29, 3 p.m. at Los Angeles Southwest College.

DIVISION II

First round, Wednesday, 7 p.m.

#17 Lincoln at #16 Hollywood

#20 Wilmington Banning at #13 Los Angeles Wilson

#19 Roybal at #14 Monroe

#18 Bell at #15 Sherman Oaks CES

Second round, Friday, 7 p.m.

Hollywood/Lincoln winner at #1 Chatsworth

#9 Manual Arts at #8 Los Angeles CES

#12 Los Angeles Marshall at #5 Verdugo Hills

Wilson/Banning winner at #4 South East

Monroe/Roybal winner at #3 Los Angeles Hamilton

#11 Los Angeles Roosevelt at #6 Granada Hills Kennedy

#10 Garfield at #7 San Pedro

Sherman Oaks CES/Bell winner at #2 Sun Valley Poly

Notes: Quarterfinals, Feb. 19, 7 p.m. at higher seeds; semifinals, Feb. 22 at Palisades (times TBA). Championship, Feb. 28, 8:30 p.m. at Birmingham.

DIVISION III

First round, Wednesday, 7 p.m.

#17 Central City Value at #16 Canoga Park

#20 Animo Venice at #13 Bravo

#19 Torres at #14 Sotomayor

#18 Animo De La Hoya at #15 Harbor Teacher

Second round, Friday, 7 p.m.

Canoga Park/Central City Value winner at #1 Arleta

#9 Huntington Park at #8 Locke

#12 Legacy at #5 Santee

Bravo/Animo Venice winner at #4 Mendez

Sotomayor/Torres winner at #3 San Fernando

#11 Vaughn at #6 Los Angeles

#10 Middle College at #7 Los Angeles Jordan

Harbor Teacher/Animo De La Hoya winner at #2 Jefferson

Notes: Quarterfinals, Feb. 19, 7 p.m. at higher seeds; semifinals, Feb. 22, 7 p.m. at higher seeds. Championship, Feb. 27, 7:30 p.m. at Birmingham.

DIVISION IV

First round, Wednesday, 7 p.m.

#17 CALS Early College at #16 Aspire Ollin

#20 Collins at #13 Northridge

#19 Lakeview at #14 Foshay

#18 Valor at #15 Triumph

Second round, Friday, 7 p.m.

Aspire Ollin/CALS Early College winner at #1 Maywood

#9 Franklin at #8 Elizabeth

#12 Panorama at #5 West Adams

Northridge/Collins winner at #4 Los Angeles Kennedy

Foshay/Lakeview winner at #3 Marquez

#11 New West at #6 Rivera

#10 Animo Robinson at #7 Port of Los Angeles

Triumph/Valor winner at #2 Sun Valley Magnet

Notes: Quarterfinals, Feb. 19, 7 p.m. at higher seeds; semifinals, Feb. 22, 7 p.m. at higher seeds. Championship, Feb. 26 at Palisades or Granada Hills, time TBA.

DIVISION V

First round, Wednesday, 7 p.m.

#17 Bright Star at #16 Rise Kohyang

#20 Los Angeles College Prep at #13 Los Angeles Leadership

#19 Fulton at #14 Annenberg

#18 Contreras at #15 Orthopaedic

Second round, Friday, 7 p.m.

Rise Kohyang/Bright Star winner at #1 Larchmont

#9 USC Hybrid at #8 Animo Bunche

#12 University Prep at #5 Neuwirth

Los Angeles Leadership/Los Angeles College Prep winner at #4 Maywood CES

Annenberg/Fulton winner at #3 Belmont

#11 Alliance Marine at #6 Academia Avance

#10 East College Prep at #7 Dymally

Orthopaedic/Contreras winner at #2 Math/Science

Notes: Quarterfinals, Feb. 19, 7 p.m. at higher seeds; semifinals, Feb. 22, 7 p.m. at higher seeds. Championship, Feb. 26 at Palisades or Granada Hills, time TBA.

CITY GIRLS’ BASKETBALL

OPEN DIVISION

Quarterfinals, Thursday, 7 p.m.

#8 Taft at #1 Palisades

#5 Narbonne at #4 El Camino Real

#6 Crenshaw at #3 Los Angeles Hamilton

#7 Legacy at #2 Granada Hills

Notes: Consolation semifinals. Feb. 18, 7 p.m. at higher seeds; championship semifinals, Feb. 22, 3 and 4:30 p.m. at Los Angeles Southwest College; third-place and fifth-place games, Feb 25, 7 p.m. at higher seed. Championship, Feb. 29, 5 p.m. at Los Angeles Southwest College.

DIVISION I

First round, Thursday, 7 p.m. unless noted

#16 Sylmar at #1 Westchester

#9 Venice at #8 Cleveland

#12 Arleta at #5 King/Drew

#13 San Fernando at #4 Garfield

#14 Fairfax at #3 Eagle Rock

#11 Dorsey at #6 Van Nuys

#10 North Hollywood at #7 Carson

#15 Los Angeles Roosevelt at #2 Birmingham, 5:30 p.m.

Notes: Quarterfinals, Feb. 18, 7 p.m. at higher seeds; semifinals, Feb. 21, 6:30 and 8 p.m. at Birmingham. Championship, Feb. 29, 1 p.m. at Los Angeles Southwest College.

DIVISION II

First round, Tuesday, 7 p.m.

#17 Sotomayor at #16 San Pedro

#20 Northridge at #13 West Adams

#19 Reseda at #14 Hollywood

#18 Los Angeles University at #15 Jefferson

Second round, Thursday, 7 p.m.

San Pedro/Sotomayor winner at #1 Los Angeles Marshall

#9 Torres at #8 Harbor Teacher

#12 Los Angeles Wilson at #5 Bell

West Adams/Northridge winner at #4 Sun Valley Poly

Hollywood/Reseda winner at #3 South Gate

#11 Chatsworth at #6 Los Angeles CES

#10 Lincoln at #7 Bravo

Jefferson/University winner at #2 Granada Hills Kennedy

Notes: Quarterfinals, Feb. 18, 7 p.m. at higher seeds; semifinals, Feb. 22 at Palisades (times TBA). Championship, Feb. 28, 6 p.m. at Birmingham.

DIVISION III

First round, Tuesday, 7 p.m.

#17 Aspire Ollin at #16 Gertz-Ressler

#20 Sherman Oaks CES at #13 Grant

#19 Animo Robinson at #14 Wilmington Banning

#18 Locke at #15 Community Charter

Second round, Thursday, 7 p.m.

Gertz-Ressler/Aspire Ollin winner at #1 Central City Value

#9 Triumph at #8 Academia Avance

#12 Contreras at #5 Lakeview

Grant/Sherman Oaks CES winner at #4 Stern

Banning/Animo Robinson winner at #3 South East

#11 Washington at #6 Mendez

#10 Port of Los Angeles at #7 Collins

Community Charter/Locke winner at #2 Marquez

Notes: Quarterfinals, Feb. 18, 7 p.m. at higher seeds; semifinals, Feb. 21, 7 p.m. at higher seeds. Championship, Feb. 27, 5 p.m. at Birmingham.

DIVISION IV

First round, Tuesday, 7 p.m.

#17 Bernstein at #16 New West

#20 Valley Arts/Sciences at #13 Los Angeles

#19 Animo Venice at #14 Orthopaedic

#18 Neuwirth at #15 Angelou

Second round, Thursday, 7 p.m.

New West/Bernstein winner at #1 Verdugo Hills

#9 Panorama at #8 Fremont

#12 Huntington Park at #5 Franklin

Los Angeles/Valley Arts/Sciences winner at #4 Chavez

Orthopaedic/Animo Venice winner at #3 Animo Watts

#11 USC Hybrid at #6 Los Angeles Kennedy

#10 Santee at #7 Animo De La Hoya

Angelou/Neuwirth winner at #2 Maywood

Notes: Quarterfinals, Feb. 18, 7 p.m. at higher seeds; semifinals, Feb. 21, 7 p.m. at higher seeds. Championship, Feb. 26 at Palisades or Granada Hills, time TBA.

DIVISION V

First round, Tuesday, 7 p.m.

#17 USC-Media Arts/Engineering at #16 Camino Nuevo

#20 Rise Kohyang at #13 Sun Valley Magnet

#19 Los Angeles Leadership at #14 Larchmont

#18 Episcopal at #15 New Designs Watts

Second round, Thursday, 7 p.m.

Camino Nuevo/USC-MAE winner at #1 Monroe

#9 Los Angeles Jordan at #8 Math/Science

#12 North Valley Military at #5 Roybal

Sun Valley Magnet/Rise Kohyang winner at #4 Fulton

Larchmont/Los Angeles Leadership winner at #3 Girls Leadership

#11 Dymally at #6 University Prep

#10 Rivera at #7 Animo Bunche

New Designs Watts/Episcopal winner at #2 Maywood CES

Notes: Quarterfinals, Feb. 18, 7 p.m. at higher seeds; semifinals, Feb. 21, 7 p.m. at higher seeds. Championship, Feb. 26 at Palisades or Granada Hills, time TBA.

