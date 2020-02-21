Copyright © 2020, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | CA Notice of Collection | Do Not Sell My Info
High School Sports

No. 1 Marquez, No. 2 El Camino Real advance to City Section Division I soccer semifinals

Luca Thomaseto is a foreign-exchange student from Brazil who scored two goals for El Camino Real on Friday.
(Eric Sondheimer / Los Angeles Times)
By Eric SondheimerColumnist  
Feb. 21, 2020
5:24 PM
No. 1-seeded Marquez and No. 2-seeded El Camino Real continue to dominate in the City Section Division I boys’ soccer playoffs, and each team has advanced to Tueday’s semifinals.

Marquez defeated Granada Hills 4-0. Ivan Farias, Julio Alvarez, Andres Bravo and freshman Axel Ponce scored goals. Marquez will play host to San Fernando in Tuesday’s semifinals. San Fernando defeated Bell 2-0.

El Camino Real defeated Forshay 4-1. Brazilian exchange student Luca Thomaseto contributed two goals for the Conquistadores. It will be a battle of West Valley League rivals in the semifinals. The Conquistadores will play host to Birmingham, which defeated Sylmar 2-1 on penalty kicks. Goalie Jordan Ramirez came through for the Patriots and Marco Guerrero had the key score during penalty kicks.

Eric Sondheimer
Eric Sondheimer is the prep sports columnist for the Los Angeles Times. He has been honored seven times by the California Prep Sportswriters Assn. for best prep sports column.
