No. 1 Marquez, No. 2 El Camino Real advance to City Section Division I soccer semifinals

No. 1-seeded Marquez and No. 2-seeded El Camino Real continue to dominate in the City Section Division I boys’ soccer playoffs, and each team has advanced to Tueday’s semifinals.

Marquez defeated Granada Hills 4-0. Ivan Farias, Julio Alvarez, Andres Bravo and freshman Axel Ponce scored goals. Marquez will play host to San Fernando in Tuesday’s semifinals. San Fernando defeated Bell 2-0.

El Camino Real defeated Forshay 4-1. Brazilian exchange student Luca Thomaseto contributed two goals for the Conquistadores. It will be a battle of West Valley League rivals in the semifinals. The Conquistadores will play host to Birmingham, which defeated Sylmar 2-1 on penalty kicks. Goalie Jordan Ramirez came through for the Patriots and Marco Guerrero had the key score during penalty kicks.