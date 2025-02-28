El Camino Real claims City Section Open Division boys’ soccer title in overtime

El Camino Real High defender Coto Bladdimir heads the ball for the winning goal against Birmingham on Friday night in the City Section Open Division boys’ soccer title game.

Coto Bladdimir gathered the El Camino Real boys’ soccer team after its first practice in July.

The Royals needed to regroup. They had lost to Birmingham in the City Section Division I final for the second straight year and been disqualified from state championships after postgame emotions turned into a brawl between the teams. Bladdimir decided he needed to speak up. The senior defender said he needed to refocus his team as its captain.

“This year is gonna be different,” he told his teammates. “It’s gonna be a less toxic environment, and we’re gonna be a family, not just a team.”

Advertisement

When Bladdimir rose in the penalty box Friday night, his head pounding the ball into the back of the net to secure the City Section Open Division title in a 2-1 overtime victory over Birmingham, it was his team, his family who surrounded him as he ripped off his shirt and ran toward the home crowd at Los Angeles Valley College.

Coto Bladdimir (shirt off) celebrates with teammates after scoring the winning goal against Birmingham on Friday night. (Craig Weston)

The Royals (20-2), down 1-0, tied the match on a Jonathan Rabinovitch penalty kick in the 64th minute and defeated the 10-man Patriots (25-3) in overtime after a late red card switched the match’s tempo. The win marked El Camino Real’s first City title since 2020.

Advertisement

“I’ve tried my hardest for the past few years to build a family,” Bladdimir said with an El Salvador jersey draped around his chest. “These aren’t just soccer players at the end of the day. These are my brothers. We’ve bled together. We sweat together, and every single training session, I made the most of it.”

Coach Ian Kogan said Bladdimir was the last player to leave practice Thursday evening. He called his captain the “epitome of a leader” and a “second coach.”

Bladdimir said he and his teammates turned their emotions inward for the rivalry matchup, focusing instead on what they could control in the match after last year’s postgame incident.

Advertisement

When Birmingham striker Carlos Esnal put the Patriots ahead early, Bladdimir and the Royals’ defense buckled down — holding an attack that took seven shots in the first half to just one in the second half and overtime combined.

When Rabinovitch hobbled off the field in overtime, the Royals losing their top scorer when they neededa golden goal to win, Bladdimir rose to the occasion.

El Camino Real wins the CIF City Section Open Division Boys Soccer title on a golden goal header from sophomore defender Coto Bladdimir.



ECR defeats 10-man Birmingham 2-1 in overtime.



Royals’ first city section title since 2020. @latimessports @latsondheimer @CIFLACS pic.twitter.com/yOmnRpGs9t — Benjamin Royer (@thebenroyer) March 1, 2025

“I said, ‘Coto, want to be my hero tomorrow?’” Kogan said. “He’s said, ‘I’m gonna be your hero tomorrow.’”

“Ole, Ole, Ole, Ole,” rang out as the bus filled with Royals set off back to Woodland Hills, where they will prepare for, and potentially host, a Southern California Regional playoff game.

For Rabinovitch, who missed the team’s 1-0 loss to Birmingham earlier this season, the Open Division title was a long time coming — not just for him, but for alumni and fans too.

“We obviously lost the last two championships,” the senior forward said. “It means a lot. All these fans, all the past players, all the alumni, to see us, it makes us really happy winning this game.”

Granada Hills win girls’ title

For Granada Hills’ Illiana Velazco, potentially defeating Cleveland meant more than the state title the Highlanders won a year ago.

Advertisement

And in the biggest moments at Valley College in the City Open Division girls’ final, the sophomore defender’s goal was the difference. From a corner kick in the 27th minute, Velazco scored an Olympico — curling the ball goal-bound — to give Granada Hills a two-goal lead en route to a 3-1 win over Cleveland.

“The rivalry between Cleveland and I, I think that makes it better than winning state,” said Velazco, who led the Highlanders to their first City title since 2021.

Illiana Velazco, left, is swarmed by Granada Hills High teammates after scoring a goal in the Highlanders’ victory over Cleveland on Friday in the City Section Open Division girls’ soccer final. (Craig Weston)

Velazco almost did the same for Granada Hills’ first goal, hitting the post from her corner kick in the 18th minute, allowing teammate Haley Mallas to shuffle the ball into the net for a 1-0 lead.

Granada Hills’ Guilherme Mitrovitch, in just his second season as coach, said Velazco had been throwing or kicking in assists “all year long.”

Cleveland (18-3-3) pulled a goal back when freshman forward Brielle Dunn converted a penalty in the 73rd minute, but Granada Hills (14-4-2) scored moments later thanks to a 30-plus-yard strike from sophomore midfielder Yasmine Guemma to cement the win.

Advertisement

“They haven’t got to the final in a few, quite a few years,” Mitrovitch said. “It means a lot to everybody.”