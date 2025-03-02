Advertisement
High School Sports

High schools: City Section soccer finals scores

HIGH SCHOOL SOCCER

CITY SECTION FINALS

FRIDAY’S RESULTS

BOYS

OPEN DIVISION

#1 El Camino Real 2, #2 Birmingham 1 (OT)

GIRLS

OPEN DIVISION

#3 Granada Hills 3, #1 Cleveland 1

DIVISION I

#8 Banning 2, #3 Marshall 1

DIVISION III

#9 Sylmar 2, #19 Larchmont 1

DIVISION V

#9 Bravo 1, #2 RFK Community 0

SATURDAY’S RESULTS

BOYS

DIVISION I

#15 Bell 0, #4 Sylmar 0 (Bell wins 4-3 on penalty kicks)

DIVISION II

#14 Hollywood 2, #1 Chavez 2 (Hollywood wins 7-6 on penalty kicks)

DIVISION III

#19 Kennedy 1, #12 Huntington Park 0

DIVISION IV

#1 Canoga Park 2, #3 North Hollywood 0

GIRLS

DIVISION II

#9 Eagle Rock 0, #2 Chatsworth 0 (Eagle Rock wins 3-1 on penalty kicks)

