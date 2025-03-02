High schools: City Section soccer finals scores
HIGH SCHOOL SOCCER
CITY SECTION FINALS
FRIDAY’S RESULTS
BOYS
OPEN DIVISION
#1 El Camino Real 2, #2 Birmingham 1 (OT)
GIRLS
OPEN DIVISION
#3 Granada Hills 3, #1 Cleveland 1
DIVISION I
#8 Banning 2, #3 Marshall 1
DIVISION III
#9 Sylmar 2, #19 Larchmont 1
DIVISION V
#9 Bravo 1, #2 RFK Community 0
SATURDAY’S RESULTS
BOYS
DIVISION I
#15 Bell 0, #4 Sylmar 0 (Bell wins 4-3 on penalty kicks)
DIVISION II
#14 Hollywood 2, #1 Chavez 2 (Hollywood wins 7-6 on penalty kicks)
DIVISION III
#19 Kennedy 1, #12 Huntington Park 0
DIVISION IV
#1 Canoga Park 2, #3 North Hollywood 0
GIRLS
DIVISION II
#9 Eagle Rock 0, #2 Chatsworth 0 (Eagle Rock wins 3-1 on penalty kicks)
