Milan Tolentino starts season with grand slam to ignite Santa Margarita

With nine returning starters from a Southern Section Division 2 championship baseball team, Santa Margarita has high expectations this season and came on Friday looking like a top team.

UCLA signee Milan Tolentino hit a grand slam and Matthew McClure allowed one run in five innings in an 8-1 win over JW North. Michael Mira also homered for the Eagles.

Dana Hills 6, Cypress 0: Dante Jackson struck out six, walked one and threw a four-hitter.

San Pedro 14, Bellflower 0: Travis Connelly struck out 10 and threw a five-inning no-hitter. Waldie Perez went three for three.

Beckman 2, Kaiser 0: Tristan Dupont and Nick McLain combined on a six-hitter.

Pacifica 4, El Toro 1: Zack Dickason had two hits for Pacifica.

Laguna Beach 12, Crean Lutheran 2: Eric Silva led the way with three hits.

Marina 4, El Modena 1: Trevor Lanksbury hit a three-run home run.

Servite 7, San Juan Hills 0: Chris Grothues threw a four-hit shutout for five innings to lead Servite. Jake Lappin, Matthew Schavone and Marc Schavone each had two hits.

Chatsworth 4, Agoura 3: Gabino Lopez had the walk-off hit for Chatsworth.

La Mirada 25, Loara 3: Eugene Jeon had a two-run home run and Jared Jones contributed five stolen bases.

Arcadia 15, Covina 2: The Apaches had 17 hits. Brandon Nguyen went four for five with five RBIs.

