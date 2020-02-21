Copyright © 2020, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | CA Notice of Collection | Do Not Sell My Info
Advertisement
Share
High School Sports

Milan Tolentino starts season with grand slam to ignite Santa Margarita

IMG_2387.jpg
UCLA-bound Milan Tolentino had a grand slam on Friday in his season opener for Santa Margarita.
(Eric Sondheimer / Los Angeles Times)
By Eric SondheimerColumnist  
Feb. 21, 2020
5:20 PM
Share

With nine returning starters from a Southern Section Division 2 championship baseball team, Santa Margarita has high expectations this season and came on Friday looking like a top team.

UCLA signee Milan Tolentino hit a grand slam and Matthew McClure allowed one run in five innings in an 8-1 win over JW North. Michael Mira also homered for the Eagles.

Dana Hills 6, Cypress 0: Dante Jackson struck out six, walked one and threw a four-hitter.

San Pedro 14, Bellflower 0: Travis Connelly struck out 10 and threw a five-inning no-hitter. Waldie Perez went three for three.

Advertisement

Beckman 2, Kaiser 0: Tristan Dupont and Nick McLain combined on a six-hitter.

Pacifica 4, El Toro 1: Zack Dickason had two hits for Pacifica.

Laguna Beach 12, Crean Lutheran 2: Eric Silva led the way with three hits.

Marina 4, El Modena 1: Trevor Lanksbury hit a three-run home run.

Advertisement

Servite 7, San Juan Hills 0: Chris Grothues threw a four-hit shutout for five innings to lead Servite. Jake Lappin, Matthew Schavone and Marc Schavone each had two hits.

Chatsworth 4, Agoura 3: Gabino Lopez had the walk-off hit for Chatsworth.

La Mirada 25, Loara 3: Eugene Jeon had a two-run home run and Jared Jones contributed five stolen bases.

Arcadia 15, Covina 2: The Apaches had 17 hits. Brandon Nguyen went four for five with five RBIs.

High School Sports
Newsletter
Go beyond the scoreboard

Get the latest on L.A.'s teams in the daily Sports Report newsletter.

You may occasionally receive promotional content from the Los Angeles Times.
Eric Sondheimer
Follow Us
Eric Sondheimer is the prep sports columnist for the Los Angeles Times. He has been honored seven times by the California Prep Sportswriters Assn. for best prep sports column.
More From the Los Angeles Times
Advertisement