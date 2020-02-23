Prep baseball rankings

Rk. | School (W-L) | Comment (last week’s ranking)

1. ORANGE LUTHERAN (3-0) | Shortstop Justin DeCriscio is impressive defensively (2)

2. JSERRA (4-0) | Junior class is living up to the hype (3)

3. HARVARD-WESTLAKE (1-0) | Strong hitting lineup (4)

4. SANTA MARGARITA (1-0) | Milan Tolentino is headed for big season (5)

5. LA MIRADA (1-1) | Matadores scored 25 runs on Friday (1)

6. THOUSAND OAKS (4-0) | Lancers have reached final of Easton tourney (6)

7. HUNTINGTON BEACH (2-0) | Oilers face Loyola on Monday (7)

8. SO NOTRE DAME (2-0) | Infielder Daylen Reyes is much improved hitter (9)

9. LOYOLA (1-0) | Catcher Kevin Parada might be No. 1 in Southland (11)

10. FOOTHILL (2-0) | Swept Servite with quality pitching (NR)

11. CAPISTRANO VALLEY (3-2) | Jack Haley makes plays at shortstop (13)

12. DANA HILLS (2-1) | Dante Jackson threw shutout over Cypress (12)

13. MISSION VIEJO (2-0) | Hayden Cody threw no-hitter in debut (17)

14. AYALA (3-0) | Cole Koniarsky has four hits in three games (20)

15. DAMIEN (2-0) | Face Harvard-Westlake on Monday (18)

16. SAN PEDRO (1-0) | Travis Connelly started season with no-hitter (16)

17. CORONA (1-1) | Face Riverside Poly on Monday (15)

18. CRESCENTA VALLEY (3-0) | Pitcher Will Grimm is already standing out (23).

19. CHAMINADE (4-0) | Stanford signee Carter Graham has six hits (NR).

20. BISHOP AMAT (2-2) | Adrian Verduzco is off to fast start hitting (10)

21. MIRA COSTA (2-2) | Petey Halpin hitting like a top draft pick (22)

22. BONITA (4-0) | Aiden Caron has eight hits in four games (NR)

23. CLEVELAND (3-0) | Braden Lowe off to good start on the mound (NR)

24. HART (3-0) | Matt Quintanar is seven for 13 hitting (NR)

25. ARCADIA (2-1) | Brandon Nguyen had four hits, five RBIs vs. Covina (21)

