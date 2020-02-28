Copyright © 2020, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | CA Notice of Collection | Do Not Sell My Info
High School Sports

Girls’ water polo: Southern California Regional quarterfinal results and semifinal schedule

Water Polo Ball
(Getty Images)
By Times staff
Feb. 28, 2020
9:40 PM
GIRLS’ WATER POLO

SOUTHERN CALIFORNIA REGIONAL

DIVISION I

Quarterfinals, Friday

Laguna Beach 19, La Jolla 3

Newport Harbor 10, Carlsbad 7

La Jolla Bishop’s 12, San Marcos 8 (OT)

Foothill 16, Harvard-Westlake 6

Semifinals, Saturday at Segerstrom

#1 Laguna Beach vs. #5 Newport Harbor, 1:40 p.m.

#2 Foothill vs. #3 La Jolla Bishop’s, 2:50 p.m.

Note: Championship, Saturday, 7 p.m. at Segerstrom.

DIVISION II

Quarterfinals, Friday

San Diego Cathedral 21, California 3

King 14, San Diego Del Norte 11

Rosary 17, Poway 8

San Clemente 12, La Serna 9

Semifinals, Saturday at Segerstrom

#1 San Diego Cathedral vs. #4 King, 11:20 a.m.

#2 San Clemente vs. #3 Rosary, 12:30 p.m.

Note: Championship, Saturday, 5:30 p.m. at Segerstrom.

DIVISION III

Quarterfinals, Friday

Birmingham 20, La Salle 16

Palisades 18, Solana Beach Santa Fe Christian 6

Marina 11, Eagle Rock 5

Imperial Beach Mar Vista 8, Cleveland 5

Semifinals, Saturday at Segerstrom

#1 Birmingham vs. #4 Palisades, 9 a.m.

#2 Imperial Beach Mar Vista vs. #3 Marina, 10:10 a.m.

Note: Championship, Saturday, 4 p.m. at Segerstrom.

Times staff
