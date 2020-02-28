Girls’ water polo: Southern California Regional quarterfinal results and semifinal schedule

GIRLS’ WATER POLO
SOUTHERN CALIFORNIA REGIONAL
DIVISION I
Quarterfinals, Friday
Laguna Beach 19, La Jolla 3
Newport Harbor 10, Carlsbad 7
La Jolla Bishop’s 12, San Marcos 8 (OT)
Foothill 16, Harvard-Westlake 6
Semifinals, Saturday at Segerstrom
#1 Laguna Beach vs. #5 Newport Harbor, 1:40 p.m.
#2 Foothill vs. #3 La Jolla Bishop’s, 2:50 p.m.
Note: Championship, Saturday, 7 p.m. at Segerstrom.
DIVISION II
Quarterfinals, Friday
San Diego Cathedral 21, California 3
King 14, San Diego Del Norte 11
Rosary 17, Poway 8
San Clemente 12, La Serna 9
Semifinals, Saturday at Segerstrom
#1 San Diego Cathedral vs. #4 King, 11:20 a.m.
#2 San Clemente vs. #3 Rosary, 12:30 p.m.
Note: Championship, Saturday, 5:30 p.m. at Segerstrom.
DIVISION III
Quarterfinals, Friday
Birmingham 20, La Salle 16
Palisades 18, Solana Beach Santa Fe Christian 6
Marina 11, Eagle Rock 5
Imperial Beach Mar Vista 8, Cleveland 5
Semifinals, Saturday at Segerstrom
#1 Birmingham vs. #4 Palisades, 9 a.m.
#2 Imperial Beach Mar Vista vs. #3 Marina, 10:10 a.m.
Note: Championship, Saturday, 4 p.m. at Segerstrom.