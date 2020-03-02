Narbonne is facing exodus of students, and not just from football ranks

Narbonne High School and its three other schools on campus have been undergoing an exodus of students in recent weeks, and not just from a football program that’s been banned from the City Section playoffs for 2019 and 2020 for rule violations.

The Los Angeles Unified School District, after spending nearly a month processing a public records request by The Times, said 60 students have checked out from Jan. 13 to Feb. 13 from Narbonne, two magnets and the campus-based Humanities and Arts Academy.

Tim Kaub, a former Narbonne football assistant, estimated the number of football players who have left at more than 25.

Narbonne’s administration was changed when the fall semester began. Two staff members were removed after allegations of academic misconduct involving a football player. The school continues to face challenges on and off the field.

The girls’ basketball team was recently banned from the state playoffs after a parent punched a referee at a City Section playoff game against Crenshaw that saw a fight break out.

The school is searching for a new football coach after the resignation of Manuel Douglas, who guided the team to eight City championships. He’s the new coach at St. Bernard.

