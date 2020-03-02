Copyright © 2020, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | CA Notice of Collection | Do Not Sell My Info
High School Sports

Narbonne is facing exodus of students, and not just from football ranks

IMG_3108.jpg
Narbonne football players preparing to enter the field during the 2018 season. More than 20 players have left school since the season ended after the team was banned from the City Section playoffs for 2019 and 2020.
(Eric Sondheimer / Los Angeles Times)
By Eric SondheimerColumnist  
March 2, 2020
8:41 AM
Narbonne High School and its three other schools on campus have been undergoing an exodus of students in recent weeks, and not just from a football program that’s been banned from the City Section playoffs for 2019 and 2020 for rule violations.

The Los Angeles Unified School District, after spending nearly a month processing a public records request by The Times, said 60 students have checked out from Jan. 13 to Feb. 13 from Narbonne, two magnets and the campus-based Humanities and Arts Academy.

Tim Kaub, a former Narbonne football assistant, estimated the number of football players who have left at more than 25.

Narbonne’s administration was changed when the fall semester began. Two staff members were removed after allegations of academic misconduct involving a football player. The school continues to face challenges on and off the field.

The girls’ basketball team was recently banned from the state playoffs after a parent punched a referee at a City Section playoff game against Crenshaw that saw a fight break out.

The school is searching for a new football coach after the resignation of Manuel Douglas, who guided the team to eight City championships. He’s the new coach at St. Bernard.

Eric Sondheimer
Eric Sondheimer is the prep sports columnist for the Los Angeles Times. He has been honored seven times by the California Prep Sportswriters Assn. for best prep sports column.
