Downtown L.A. World Cup: Loyola vs. Cathedral for regional soccer title

Fans of the two downtown Los Angeles Catholic high schools, Loyola and Cathedral, will argue and debate nonstop about who has the best view of downtown L.A. _ along with which school has the best soccer program.

Well, bragging rights are definitely up for grab again in the soccer debate. On Saturday at 4 p.m. at Redondo Union, Loyola will play Cathedral for the Division I Southern California regional championship.

In 2018, they met in a semifinal, and Loyola won 2-1. It was intense, fun and enjoyed by all, and this one should be the same.

It’s two top programs with dedicated coaching staffs and talented players.

Advertisement

I’m calling it the Downtown L.A. World Cup.

