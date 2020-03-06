Copyright © 2020, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | CA Notice of Collection | Do Not Sell My Info
High School Sports

Downtown L.A. World Cup: Loyola vs. Cathedral for regional soccer title

ca-times.brightspotcdn.com.jpeg
Diego Barahona of L.A. Cathedral scored a goal against Loyola as a freshman in the 2018 regional showdown won by Loyola 2-1. The two teams meet Saturday at Redondo Union.
(Eric Sondheimer / Los Angeles Times)
By Eric SondheimerColumnist  
March 6, 2020
9:18 AM
Fans of the two downtown Los Angeles Catholic high schools, Loyola and Cathedral, will argue and debate nonstop about who has the best view of downtown L.A. _ along with which school has the best soccer program.

Well, bragging rights are definitely up for grab again in the soccer debate. On Saturday at 4 p.m. at Redondo Union, Loyola will play Cathedral for the Division I Southern California regional championship.

In 2018, they met in a semifinal, and Loyola won 2-1. It was intense, fun and enjoyed by all, and this one should be the same.

It’s two top programs with dedicated coaching staffs and talented players.

I’m calling it the Downtown L.A. World Cup.

Eric Sondheimer
Eric Sondheimer is the prep sports columnist for the Los Angeles Times. He has been honored seven times by the California Prep Sportswriters Assn. for best prep sports column.
