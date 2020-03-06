Prep baseball roundup: Shayne Simpson of El Toro gets six RBIs in win over Capistrano Valley

Shayne Simpson of El Toro got hot in his team’s South Coast League baseball opener against Capistrano Valley on Friday.

Simpson had a three-run double, a three-run home run and finished with three hits and six RBIs in a 7-1 victory. Paul Skenes improved to 3-0 by throwing six shutout innings, striking out six and walking none.

Trabuco Hills 1, Laguna Hills 0: Mason Molina threw a no-hitter. He struck out seven and walked two.

Huntington Beach 9, Corona del Mar 2: Jake Vogel had a home run, triple, single and four RBIs for the Oilers.

Mission Viejo 6, Tesoro 0: AJ Anzai struck out three, walked one and allowed two hits in a shutout. Anzai, Scotty Young and Conner Dietsch each had two hits.

Laguna Beach 4, Edison 3: The Breakers improved to 8-0. Eric Silva had two hits.

Simi Valley 9, Oak Park 6: Hunter Boylen had two hits and three RBIs and Sebastian Sarabia hit a home run to lead the Pioneers.

Damien 4, Rancho Cucamonga 3: The Spartans scored a run in the bottom of the seventh. Shaun Montoya contributed three hits.

Foothill 13, Brea Olinda 2: Hudson Lehnertz finished with three hits and three RBIs.

St. Francis 7, Alemany 1: Kai Purdy-Burton struck out six in six innings and Matt Odom finished with three hits, including a two-run home run.

Harvard-Westlake 15, Loyola 6: The Wolverines completed a three-game Mission League sweep. Pete Crow-Armstrong finished with six RBIs.

Sherman Oaks Notre Dame 11, Crespi 5: Diego Baqueiro had three hits, including a home run, to lead the Knights in a three-game Mission League sweep. Nicholas Grajeda had three RBIs for Crespi.

Bishop Amat 13, Gardena Serra 3: Daniel Briones and Tyler White each had three hits and Jacob Vargas stuck out 10 in five innings.

Vista Murrieta 3, Redlands 2: Joseph Romer struck out eight in five innings for Vista Murrieta.

Sierra Canyon 18, Campbell Hall 3: Zach Freeman and Aaron Gutierrez hit home run to lead an 18-hit attack.

Beckman 5, Portola 3: Mick Hyodo, Diego Hernandez and Lou Lucci each had two hits. Cade McGuire hit a home run.

Cantwell Sacred-Heart 6, Marina 3: Lucas Iorgulescu had two hits for Marina.

Granada Hills 6, Sylmar 0: Brandon Garfinkel threw 5 2/3 scoreless innings.

Westlake 3, Palisades 2: The Warriors scored a run in the ninth for the victory. Matt Cahalan struck out six in five innings of relief. Cato Kleinman hit a home run.

Villa Park 5, El Dorado 4: Logan Abbey contributed three RBIs.

West Ranch 9, Saugus 2: Nicholas Perez and RJ Gordon each had three hits for West Ranch.

Hart 12, Golden Valley 1: Ryan Benz had three hits.

