Elk Grove Unified School District changes mind, asks Sheldon be placed back into state playoffs

Sacramento Sheldon could be returning to the Northern California basketball regional playoffs.

On Sunday, the CIF announced that the Elk Grove Unified School District has asked that Sheldon be placed back into the state playoffs pending further updated information regarding the school’s ability to continue in the tournament. Sheldon, seeded No. 1 in the Open Division, was forced to withdraw from its scheduled game on Saturday night when the district canceled classes and all activities after a family member in the district was quarantined because of the coronavirus.

The CIF announced that it has proposed a schedule that would have Sheldon playing Dublin on Tuesday, with the winner playing Bishop O’Dowd on Thursday for the regional championship. The winner would play on Saturday at Golden 1 Center for the state championship against Sierra Canyon or Etiwanda.