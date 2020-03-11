Jim Pendleton, City Section champion football coach at L.A. High, dies at 90

Jim Pendleton, who coached high school football at Los Angles High from 1960 to 1969, winning a City Section championship in 1965, died Feb. 23 in Coronado, his daughter, Caren Silvestri, said. He was 90.

Pendleton was head coach at Pierce College from 1970 to 1979.

He became an avid sailor, spending 32 years of retirement sailing near his home in Coronado.

Born Nov. 13, 1929, in San Francisco, Pendleton attended L.A. High and Cal State Los Angeles. He also coached baseball at Los Angeles High.

Advertisement

A memorial service will be held on April 4 at 2 p.m. at the Coronado Cays Yacht Club.

