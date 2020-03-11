Copyright © 2020, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | CA Notice of Collection | Do Not Sell My Info
Advertisement
Share
High School Sports

Jim Pendleton, City Section champion football coach at L.A. High, dies at 90

thumbnail_image7.jpg
Jim Pendleton won two City Section titles as football coach at Los Angeles High in the 1960s. He died last month. He was 90.
(L.A. High School)
By Eric SondheimerColumnist  
March 11, 2020
4:54 PM
Share

Jim Pendleton, who coached high school football at Los Angles High from 1960 to 1969, winning a City Section championship in 1965, died Feb. 23 in Coronado, his daughter, Caren Silvestri, said. He was 90.

Pendleton was head coach at Pierce College from 1970 to 1979.

He became an avid sailor, spending 32 years of retirement sailing near his home in Coronado.

Born Nov. 13, 1929, in San Francisco, Pendleton attended L.A. High and Cal State Los Angeles. He also coached baseball at Los Angeles High.

Advertisement

A memorial service will be held on April 4 at 2 p.m. at the Coronado Cays Yacht Club.

High School Sports
Newsletter
Go beyond the scoreboard

Get the latest on L.A.'s teams in the daily Sports Report newsletter.

You may occasionally receive promotional content from the Los Angeles Times.
Eric Sondheimer
Follow Us
Eric Sondheimer is the prep sports columnist for the Los Angeles Times. He has been honored seven times by the California Prep Sportswriters Assn. for best prep sports column.
More From the Los Angeles Times
Advertisement